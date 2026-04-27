France striker Kylian Mbappe diagnosed with hamstring injury ahead of World Cup

Real Madrid visit Espanyol on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona on May 10.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe had to be replaced in the 82nd minute of the team's 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday, April 24, 2026. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe has sustained a hamstring injury, with Real Madrid confirming damage to his left leg muscle.

Reports suggest the France captain could miss the remainder of the season after the injury in a draw against Real Betis.

The setback comes weeks before the FIFA World Cup, raising concerns for both club and country.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered a hamstring injury, the LaLiga club said on Monday, weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old France captain could miss the rest of Real's season after picking up the injury during the 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress," the club said in a statement.

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Real Madrid await recovery timeline amid injury concerns

Real visit Espanyol on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona on May 10.

The record 15-times European champions are enduring a disappointing season, trailing Barcelona by 11 points after 33 LaLiga matches and eliminated from the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Bayern Munich.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, starts on June 11.

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