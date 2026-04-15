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Home  » Sports » France striker Ekitike out of FIFA World Cup with ruptured Achilles

France striker Ekitike out of FIFA World Cup with ruptured Achilles

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April 15, 2026 18:37 IST

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Hugo Ekitike

IMAGE: Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike reacts after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second Leg against Paris St Germain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hugo Ekitike was carried off on a stretcher at Anfield.
  • Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles during Liverpool's Champions League clash against Paris St Germain.
  • Ekitike has 17 goals in all competitions this season since Liverpool signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt.

France forward Hugo Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles during Liverpool's Champions League clash against Paris St Germain on Tuesday and will miss the World Cup, French newspapers Le Parisien and L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old pointed to his Achilles tendon as medical staff attended to him before he was carried off on a stretcher at Anfield, where Liverpool lost 2-0 in their quarter-final second leg, exiting the competition with a 4-0 aggregate defeat.

Ekitike's good showing for Liverpool

The French football federation (FFF) was not immediately available for comment.

Ekitike has 17 goals in all competitions this season since Liverpool signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt for 69 million pounds ($93.58 million) in July.

 

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

Source: REUTERS
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