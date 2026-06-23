France-Iraq World Cup game affected by lengthy weather delay

Under US protocols, play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-km) radius of a stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without a further strike.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe checks the condition of the pitch before the second half after the match was delayed following a severe weather warning at half time at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US on Monday. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

France's World Cup game against Iraq resumed after a delay of almost two hours caused by thunderstorms and lightning at halftime on Monday.

Players returned to the pitch for a 20-minute warm-up at 1930 local time (2330GMT) with France leading 1-0 after a 14th-minute goal by Kylian Mbappe.

It is a first time a game in this year's tournament has suffered a weather-related delay.

IMAGE: Fans leave the stands as a weather warning is displayed on the big screen at half time. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

World Cup matches in the United States can face lengthy delays because FIFA must comply with local lightning safety regulations.

Under US protocols, play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-km) radius of a stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without a further strike.

Any new lightning detection resets the countdown, meaning delays can stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist.

FIFA has no fixed time limit after which a match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a case-by-case basis.