France down Germany to finish third in Nations League

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's first goal against Germany in the Nations League third place play-off match in MHPArena, Stuttgart, on Sunday. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Goals from captain Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise earned France a 2-0 victory over Germany in Stuttgart on Sunday, a success that means they finish third in this season's Nations League.



Hosts of the Nations League finals, Germany were looking to bounce back from defeat in the last four against Portugal but fell behind on the stroke of halftime after Mbappe controlled and finished well to score his 50th international goal.



Germany thought they had levelled through Deniz Undav early in the second half, but the VfB Stuttgart forward's finish was ruled out following a VAR review.



France did, however, remain in control and should have made the result more comfortable before Mbappe squared for Olise late on to secure third spot, with Iberian neighbours Portugal and Spain facing off in the final later on Sunday.

IMAGE: Michael Olise scores France's second goal. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo's winner ensured Germany tasted defeat for the first time since last year's European Championship on Wednesday.



They did start well against a France team who were beaten in a thrilling semi-final by Spain, with Florian Wirtz seeing one first-half slotted effort clip the post.

Mbappe, however, made no mistake after collecting Aurelien Tchouameni's long pass. The 26-year-old now sits just one goal behind second-placed Thierry Henry in France's all-time top goalscoring charts.



Undav's fine finish seemingly restored parity early in the second half, but Niclas Fuellkrug was penalised for a foul in the build-up.



Had it not been for Manuel Neuer and the woodwork, France would have been out of sight long before Bayern Munich's Olise tapped home to secure victory that ends their season on a high.