France boss Deschamps becomes most successful World Cup coach ever

France head coach Didier Deschamps made World Cup history by becoming the most successful manager in terms of victories after France’s dominant 3-0 win over Sweden, with Kylian Mbappé starring once again to send Les Bleus into the Round of 16.

IMAGE: Didier Deschamps celebrates after the match as France qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Didier Deschamps became the winningest head coach in FIFA World Cup history after France’s 3-0 win over Sweden.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, leading France into the Round of 16 with another dominant knockout display.

Mbappé continued his record-breaking run, moving closer to all-time World Cup scoring records and Golden Boot contention.

Deschamps Makes Coaching History on Big Stage

France head coach Didier Deschamps etched his name into the record books after becoming the head coach with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history, following France's commanding 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32.

The milestone was acknowledged by the FIFA World Cup on X, which celebrated Deschamps' remarkable achievement.

"Didier Deschamps records the most wins of any Head Coach in #FIFAWorldCup history," FIFA World Cup posted on X.

Mbappé Powers France With Another Knockout Masterclass

A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4.

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

Entering the match tied with Brazilian icon Ronaldo and legendary pre-war forward Leonidas at 8 career knockout stage goals, Mbappe's strikes in the 45th and 74th minutes pushed his total to 10 knockout stage goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition.

Mbappe's knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has defined his international career. His updated goal tallies paint the picture of a player performing at unprecedented efficiency. In the knockout stage, he has now scored 10 goals, bypassing Ronaldo (8) & Leonidas (8) for the record.

Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament drew him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

The brace also took his World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19 goals, achieved across 29 World Cup matches.