The Wrestling Federation of India is implementing stringent anti-doping measures, including a four-year ban for syringe use, at the upcoming Senior National Championships in Varanasi to uphold clean sporting practices and integrity.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The WFI will impose a four-year ban on wrestlers found using or possessing a syringe during the Senior National Championships next month.

The championships are scheduled from December 21 to 23 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi.

Strict vigilance measures, including dedicated officers, will be in place to monitor wrestlers and ensure compliance.

The WFI will offer rewards for credible evidence of syringe use during the championships.

This initiative aims to maintain discipline, ensure fair play, and promote clean sporting practices in wrestling.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will impose a four-year ban on anyone found using or possessing a syringe during the Senior National Championships in Varanasi next month.

WFI's Strict Vigilance Measures

The National Championships will be held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi from December 21 to 23.

In a circular issued on November 23, WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh announced strict vigilance measures for the championships, including the deployment of dedicated vigilance officers to monitor wrestlers and ensure compliance.

"Any wrestler found using a syringe during the Championship or found in possession of a syringe in their bag or personal belongings shall be liable to disciplinary action including a ban of four (4) years from all wrestling-related activities," the circular stated.

The WFI said the initiative was aimed at maintaining discipline, ensuring fair play, promoting clean sporting practices and safeguarding the integrity of wrestling.

The federation also announced rewards for anyone providing credible evidence of a wrestler using a syringe during the championships.

The reward will be open to anyone, including coaches, referees, wrestlers and other individuals, the circular said.

The vigilance team will closely monitor the activities of wrestlers throughout the competition and ensure that the prescribed guidelines are followed.

All wrestlers, coaches, referees, team officials and other concerned persons have been directed to cooperate fully with the vigilance officers during the championships.