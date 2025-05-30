HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four-Nations Jr hockey: Indian women go down to Chile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 30, 2025 12:03 IST

India lost in shootout 1-3 after match was locked 2-2 at regulation time

IMAGE: India lost in shootout 1-3 after match was locked 2-2 at regulation time. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India suffered a 1-3 defeat in shootout against Chile after the regulation time ended in a 2-2 stalemate in the four-nations junior women's friendly hockey tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Sukhveer Kaur (35') and Kanika Siwach (47') were the scorers for India, while Jacinta Solari (27') and captain Laura Muller (42') struck for Chile over four quarters.

Chile opened the scoring in the second quarter, with Jacinta Solari converted a penalty corner in the 27th minute.

 

India equalised five minutes into the third quarter, as Sukhveer Kaur also converted a penalty corner.

Chile regained the lead in the 42nd minute through a field goal from Laura Muller.

However, India started the fourth quarter strongly, with Kanika Siwach continuing her goal-scoring streak by netting the equaliser in the 47th minute.

With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match went into a shootout, where Chile emerged victorious, winning the contest 3-1.

Josefina Constanza Gutierrez, Isabel Leonor Messen, and Trinidad Antonia Barrios scored for Chile, while Sonam was the lone scorer for India in the shootout.

India will next face Uruguay in their fifth match of the tournament on June 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
RCB's Suyash thrives on clarity and team support
PIX: RCB, Kohli Fans Descend At Mullanpur
Former RCB legend backs Kohli to fire in IPL final
Hazlewood's return ignites RCB's IPL title dream
PIX: Draper halts home favourite Monfils in thriller

