Jannik Sinner faces an uncertain Australian Open campaign after undergoing knee surgery in Finland, with reports suggesting a possible four-month absence that could derail his Melbourne title ambitions.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner has not played since winning Wimbledon in July 2026. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner is set to undergo knee surgery in Finland on Tuesday, raising doubts over his participation in the Australian Open beginning January 17.

Italian media reports suggest the world number two could be sidelined for up to four months, with his recovery timeline expected to become clearer after surgery.

Sinner is rebuilding muscle after losing significant weight following tonsil removal.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz enters the Australian Open after winning the ATP Finals.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner will undergo surgery on a persistent knee injury in Finland this week, Italian media reported on Monday, casting doubt over his participation in the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old has not played since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

The Italian world number two said this month he was confident of returning in time for the Australian Open but would not rush his recovery.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported that Sinner could be sidelined for up to four months, although a clearer timetable for his return will emerge after the surgery on Tuesday.

The Australian Open main draw begins on January 17.

Sinner Battles Fitness and Weight Concerns

Sinner said he had lost a significant amount of weight after having his tonsils removed and was in the process of rebuilding muscle.

He recently parted ways with his Australian coach Darren Cahill, with Swede Magnus Norman joining his coaching setup.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, who won the ATP Finals title for the first time on Sunday, is the defending Australian Open champion.