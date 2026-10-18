Hammer Throwers Shine With New Records At U23 Athletics Meet

Discover how young Indian athletes shattered multiple meet records, including in hammer throw, 400m hurdles, and 10,000m, at the recently concluded Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition in Jaipur.

Key Points Nirbhay Choudhary of Delhi set a new meet record in men's hammer throw with 66.32m on Sunday.

Haqikat Grewal from Punjab established a new meet record in women's hammer throw with 55.46m on the concluding day.

Meet records were also broken in the men's 400m hurdles by Karna Bag and in the men's 10,000m by Gaurav Bhaskar on the concluding day.

The three-day Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition concluded on Sunday in Jaipur.

Hammer throwers took the spotlight as Nirbhay Choudhary of Delhi and Haqikat Grewal from Punjab set new meet records on the concluding day of the Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition here Sunday.

The three-day competition at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here also saw meet records erased in the men's 400m hurdles and 10,000m track race on the concluding day.

New Records In Hammer Throw

Choudhary's best throw on Sunday -- 66.32m -- was better than the meet record of 64.75m in the name of Nitesh Poonia (Rajasthan) set in 2022.

Mohammad Shahban (Uttar Pradesh), silver winner with 65.27m also bettered the previous meet record.

In the women's hammer throw, Haqikat surged ahead of her rivals in her second attempt, but her last throw fetched her the meet record (55.46m). The previous meet record (54.42m) was in the name of Tanya Chaudary.

Other Track Records Broken

Meanwhile, the top three finishers in the men's 10,000m bettered the meet record of 29:44.64 set by Puneet Yadav in 2022. The gold medal went to Maharashtra's Gaurav Bhaskar (29:34.52).

Karna Bag of West Bengal won gold in men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.27 seconds to improve the meet record of 50.29 seconds set by Arjun Pradeep (Kerala) in 2025.

Men's Event Results

Men: 200m: Yuvraj E (Tamil Nadu) 21.01 seconds, Dondapati M (Odisha) 21.04 seconds, Nayan Shah (Maharashtra) 21.11 seconds.

800m: Akashdeep Singh (Punjab) 1:50.10 seconds, Shyam Milan Bind (Uttar Pradesh) 1:50.62 seconds, Naresh Gurjar (Air Force) 1:51.10 seconds.

10,000m: Gaurav Bhaskar (Maharashtra) 29:34.52 (meet record), Satyam (Uttar Pradesh) 29:36.45, Mohit Choudhary (ONGC) 29:37.19.

400m hurdles: Karna Bag (West Bengal) 50.27 seconds (meet record), Aryan Prajwal (JSW) 50.28 seconds, Vignesh B (Navy) 51.33 seconds.

3000m steeplechase: Ranvir Kumar (Gujarat) 8:59.46, Ritesh Kumar (Haryana) 9:00.34, MD Nooruddin (Delhi) 9:00.42.

Triple jump: Yuvraj K (Tamil Nadu) 15.64m, Pradeep Kumar (NCOE Bengaluru) 15.51m, Dablu Roy (BSF) 15.49m.

Hammer throw: Nirbhay Choudhary (Delhi) 66.32m (meet record), Mohammad Shahban (Uttar Pradesh) 65.27m, Prateek (Haryana) 59.20m.

Javelin throw: Shashank Patil (Karnataka) 76.16m, Aditya (Haryana) 75.48m, Manish (Haryana) 74.50m.

High jump: Aaditya Raguvanshi (Madhya Pradesh) 2.10m, Jomon Joy (Kerala) 2.10m, Shyam Sunder (Air Force) 2.10m.

Half marathon race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 1:29:51.00, Sachin Garhwal (Rajasthan) 1:30:04.00, Tushar Panwar (Uttarakhand) 1:30:19.00.

Women's Event Results

Women: 200m: Sonika (Haryana) 23.97 seconds, Samriti Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh) 23.98 seconds, Sakshi Champalal (Gujarat) 24.11 seconds.

800m: Prateeksha Yadav (IOCL) 2:06.92 seconds, Laxmipriya Kisan (Odisha) 2:08.34 seconds, Harshika (Delhi) 2:08.59 seconds.

400m hurdles; Priyanka M (Karnataka) 1:00.25 seconds, Ashwini R (Tamil Nadu) 1:00.59 seconds, Apurva Anand Naik (Karnataka) 1:00.92 seconds.

3000m steeplechase: Prachi Devkar (IOCL) 10:26.21, Susmita Tigga (Odisha) 10:36.08, Nikita (IOCL) 10:45.10.

Triple jump: Marymukta Soreng (Odisha) 12.57m, Varshitha C (Karnataka) 12.50m, Monika (Haryana) 12.36m.

Hammer throw: Haqikat Grewal (Punjab) 55.46m (meet record), Soniya (Rajasthan) 52.16m, Shivani Sharma (Haryana) 49.68m.

Javelin throw: Deepika (JSW) 51.43m, Poonam (JSW) 50.45m, Jyoti (Haryana) 49.50m.

Heptathlon: Bidisha Kundu (West Bengal) 5260 points, Tanishka Sharma (Delhi) 4800 points, Magudeeshwari S (Tamil Nadu) 4720 points.