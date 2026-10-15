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Four-match ban for Vinicius Jr after hair-pulling red card, Clasico among games missed

October 15, 2026 00:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Vinicius Jr received a four-match suspension for hair-pulling and referee protests, ruling the Real Madrid forward out of the October 25 Clasico against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Vinicius Jr

IMAGE: Referee Isidro Diaz shows a red card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the LaLiga match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 10, 2026. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Vinicius Jr was handed a four-match suspension after being sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair and protesting against the referee.
  • The Brazil forward will miss league matches against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia, including the October 25 Clasico at Camp Nou.
  • Real Madrid will be without one of their most-used forwards against league leaders Barcelona, who hold a six-point advantage in the table.

Vinicius Jr will miss Real Madrid's first Clasico of the season against Barcelona after the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee handed the Brazil forward a four-match suspension on Wednesday.

Vinicius was sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair after coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

The committee imposed a two-match ban for the red-card offence and added another two games for his protests to the referee, according to its disciplinary report for the eighth round of LaLiga fixtures.

Four-Match Suspension Rules Vinicius Out of Clasico

 

The suspension rules Vinicius out of league matches against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia, leaving coach Jose Mourinho without one of his most-used forwards for the trip to Camp Nou.

Vinicius has started all but one of Real's matches this season.

He apologised to his teammates and Real Madrid fans on social media after the incident.

The Clasico takes place on October 25, with Real travelling to face league leaders Barcelona. The teams are separated by six points in the table.

Source: REUTERS
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