News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Four Indian women wrestlers in World Championship finals

Four Indian women wrestlers in World Championship finals

Source: PTI
August 22, 2024 00:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Team India pose for a photo at Delhi Airport prior to their departure for the U-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan. Photograph: Kind Courtesy WFI / X

Putting up a dominant show, all four Indian women wrestlers in action, including Aditi Kumari, Neha and Pulkit, got themselves in title contention at the Under-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Aditi Kumari put up an impressive show against Ukraine's Karolina Shperyk (10-0) and Marriem Mohamed Abdelaal (4-2) to set up the 43kg semifinal against Aleksandra Berezovskaia.

She carried forward her terrific run with a 8-2 win in the semifinals to set up the 43kg final with Maria Louiza Gkika from Greece.

 

In 57kg, Neha made it to the semifinals without losing a point. She pinned Greek rival Mairi Mani and then won by technical superiority against Georgia's Miranda Kapanadze.

Up next for her was Kazakhstan's Anna Stratan and she won 8-4 to move to the final where he will face Japan's So Tsuitsui.

In 65kg, Pulkit dominated China's Ling Cai for 'win by fall' and followed that up with a commanding 9-0 victory against Juliana Catanzaro. She then blanked Egypt's Maram Ibrahim Aly 3-0 to seal her place in the gold-medal bout.

She will face Daria Frolova on Thursday.

Mansi Lather made the 73kg final by conceding just two points as she beat Lotta Englich (11-0), Piper Meredith Fowler (6-0), and Khrystyna Demchuk (12-2, by fall) en route to the final, where she will meet Hanna Pirskaya.

In the GR bronze medal play-off, Ronak, ranked two in the world, comfortably disposed of the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal from the championship on Tuesday night.

He had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold was won by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako by technical superiority.

Sainath Pardhi added to India's tally by beating Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl in the 51kg bronze play-off after winning his repechage round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Deepti Sharma gears up for WT20 World Cup
India's Deepti Sharma gears up for WT20 World Cup
India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate
India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate
'Bumrah is even better than before'
'Bumrah is even better than before'
K'taka governor's security tightened amid protests
K'taka governor's security tightened amid protests
13 persons killed, 33 hurt in Andhra pharma unit fire
13 persons killed, 33 hurt in Andhra pharma unit fire
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid
Assam to table Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill
Assam to table Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Rohit, Dravid win top honours at Ceat Cricket Awards

Rohit, Dravid win top honours at Ceat Cricket Awards

Rohit credits 'three pillars' for India's WC T20 win

Rohit credits 'three pillars' for India's WC T20 win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances