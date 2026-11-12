Indian Golfers Face Tough Start In Philippine Open

Discover how Indian golfers, including Anirban Lahiri, fared in the challenging first round of the Philippine Open, a crucial season-ending event on the Asian Tour.

Key Points Four Indian golfers, including Anirban Lahiri, Pukhraj Singh Gill, Aman Raj, and Shaurya Bhattacharya, finished Tied-38th with 1-over 71 on Thursday.

Pukhraj Singh Gill, who has already secured his Asian Tour card for 2027, recorded five birdies but also two double bogeys in his opening round.

Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu carded 3-over 73 each, placing them T-69, while SSP Chawrasia had a challenging day, finishing T-107.

New Zealand's Nick Voke leads the tournament after an impressive five-under-par 65 on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Masters Course.

The Philippine Open serves as the season-ending event on the Asian Tour, with its results determining the winner of the Order of Merit.

Four of the seven Indian golfers playing in the Philippine Open shot 1-over 71 and were placed Tied-38th after the first round of the tournament here on Thursday.

Indian Golfers' Performance Overview

The quartet included Pukhraj Singh Gill, who has already secured his Asian Tour card for 2027, Aman Raj, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Anirban Lahiri.

Gill, the winner of the IGPL Order of Merit in 2025, has qualified for the Asian Tour for 2027 by finishing in the Top-10 of the Order of Merit on the Asian Development Tour.

Gill had five birdies against two bogeys and two double bogeys, while Lahiri had two birdies against three bogeys and Aman Raj had three birdies against four bogeys. Shaurya had one birdie and two bogeys.

Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu carded 3-over 73 each and were T-69, while SSP Chawrasia had a rough day with 6-over 76 and was T-107.

New Zealand's Nick Voke rose to the challenge of the Jack Nicklaus-designed Masters Course, shooting a five-under-par 65 to take the lead.

His first-round performance saw him take the lead over Thailand's Nopparat Panichphol, who carded a 66 for second place.

The tournament is the season-ending event on the Asian Tour and will decide who wins the Order of Merit.