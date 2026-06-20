Indian Boxers Secure Four Final Berths, Two Bronze At World Cup 2

Indian pugilists Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak have showcased exceptional talent by securing four final berths at the prestigious World Boxing Cup 2, further solidifying India's position in international boxing.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxers secure four final berths at the World Boxing Cup 2 in Guiyang.

Jyoti (48kg) and Minakshi (51kg) advanced to the gold medal bouts with strong performances.

Prachi (57kg) and Deepak (70kg) also reached their respective finals, demonstrating India's strength.

Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg) contributed to India's medal count by winning bronze.

The event highlights India's growing presence and talent in international boxing competitions.

Jyoti and Minakshi spearheaded a strong Indian challenge as the country secured four spots in the finals, while two other pugilists settled for bronze medals at the World Boxing Cup 2 here on Saturday.

Indian Boxers Shine in Guiyang

Jyoti (48kg) produced a gritty performance to edge past Mexico's Fatima Herrera 3-2 and enter the title clash. The win was especially significant as Herrera had claimed a historic silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2026 after moving down to the 48kg category.

Minakshi (51kg), the world No. 1 in the 48kg division who has stepped up a weight class, was in complete control as she outclassed Spain's Laura Fuertes Fernandez 5-0 to storm into the final.

Prachi (57kg) also continued her impressive run, registering a commanding 4-1 victory over France's Amina Zidani to reach the gold medal bout. She had earlier defeated a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the quarterfinals.

In the men's section, Deepak (70kg) maintained India's dominance with a clinical 5-0 win over France's Makan Traore to seal his place in the final.

India also bagged two bronze medals, with Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg) ending their campaigns in the semifinals. Jugnoo lost 0-5 to France's Junior Tadah, while Nikhil suffered a 0-5 defeat against USA's Lorenzo Patricio.