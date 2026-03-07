HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Formula One: It sucks, ​but you have to live with it, says Norris

Formula One: It sucks, ​but you have to live with it, says Norris

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 18:56 IST

x

Lando-Norris

IMAGE: Lando Norris with fans during a practice session ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Photograph: Mark Peterson/Reuters

Key Points

  • Defending champion Lando Norris slammed Formula One's engine and chassis overhaul.
  • McLaren's Norris said the changes made the ​cars go from "best to worst" in a season.
  • Norris qualified sixth at the Australian Grand Prix.

McLaren's defending champion Lando Norris was scathing of Formula One's engine and chassis overhaul after qualifying sixth at the Australian Grand Prix, saying they had made the ​cars go from "best to worst" in a season.

Norris has had a difficult weekend ‌in Melbourne, struggling with reliability and setup problems, and the new mode of driving, which puts more emphasis on energy harvesting and managing battery power, was not helping his mood.

"You decelerate so much before corners, you have to ​lift everywhere to make sure the (battery) pack's at the top," the Briton said in the ​Albert Park paddock.

"If the pack's too high, you're also screwed. It's just ⁠difficult, but it’s what we have."

While powered by Mercedes engines, constructors champions McLaren were well off ​the pace of their Mercedes rivals in qualifying.

George Russell's pole lap of 1:18.518 was over eight-tenths ​of a second quicker than McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who qualified fifth. Russell's Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli qualified second.

"It doesn't feel good as a driver, but I'm sure George is smiling," said Norris.

"We've come from the best cars ever ​made in Formula One and the nicest to drive to probably the worst. It sucks, ​but you have to live with it."

Norris told Sky he was nonetheless "pretty happy" about qualifying sixth amid the challenges, ‌which ⁠included running over a cooling fan that fell off Antonelli's car.

It caused a crack in Norris's front wing, forcing him back to the garage where mechanics taped up the damage.

 

Norris' pessimistic forecast 

Norris was not holding out much hope of better lap performance in Sunday's race.

"I mean it already sucks, so it's ​probably going to be ​even worse," he said. 

Piastri ⁠had a better run with his car, saying he had got close to everything he could have out of qualifying.

"Everything's a bit scrappy, but ​with these cars, you change something a little bit from lap to ​lap and ⁠you end up with more power or less power," he said.

"It doesn't always go in the direction you expect. There's plenty for us to learn after that, but I think we're roughly where we ⁠thought ​we would be."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said the team ​needed to work with Mercedes HPP, their engine supplier, to extract more performance from the power unit.

"Mercedes' performance today shows ​there is more to find there," he said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

F1: Russell takes pole for Mercedes at Australian GP
F1: Russell takes pole for Mercedes at Australian GP
F1 Opens Door To Betting With Landmark Partnership
F1: Aston Martin to limit Australian GP laps with drivers at risl
F1: Aston Martin to limit Australian GP laps with drivers at risl
F1: Who is Arvid Lindblad?
F1: Who is Arvid Lindblad?
Formula One enters a new era. Here's what you need to know
Formula One enters a new era. Here's what you need to know

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO