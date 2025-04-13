McLaren's Piastri takes pole in Bahrain F1 GP

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates with chief executive Zak Brown after qualifying in pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, on Saturday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrated pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, his 50th Formula One race, while dejected championship-leading teammate Lando Norris qualified sixth and said he had been "clueless on track".

Mercedes rival George Russell was second fastest at the floodlit Sakhir desert circuit but was then handed a one-place grid drop, promoting Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the front row instead.

Italian rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli collected a similar penalty, after Mercedes released their drivers too early from a red flag stoppage, and dropped to fifth while Alpine's Pierre Gasly moved up to fourth on the grid.

"I've felt confident out there pretty much all weekend," said Piastri, who was also fastest in two out of three practice sessions and lapped with a best time of one minute 29.841 seconds.

"The others caught up a little bit closer than what I wanted but I still delivered the laps when it mattered, which was the most important thing at the end."

Piastri, winner in China from pole, could become the first double winner of the season and looks set to slash the 13-point gap to Norris, who is only one clear of Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Norris said the Australian deserved his pole.

"The car is amazing, as good as it has been all season which is strong. Just I have been off it all weekend," Norris told reporters.

"I don't know why, just clueless on track at the minute. Just not quick enough, simple as that."

The only positive for Norris was having Verstappen end up in seventh place for Red Bull at a track where the four-times champion was utterly dominant last year.

Verstappen said he had been struggling with the brakes and lack of grip.

"I have no idea where we will be in terms of race pace. We'll be in the middle of the pack so hopefully a bit of excitement," he added.

TSUNODA TENTH

Carlos Sainz qualified eighth for Williams, at a track where he was quickest in pre-season testing, with Ferrari's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton ninth and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda 10th.

It was the first time this season that both Red Bulls had reached the top 10 shootout, although they flirted with an early exit in Q1 and Q2 when they left it until the last minute to set a time.

"Obviously as a driver you want more but considering what I had in practice, and it’s only my second race (for Red Bull), I’ll still take it," said Tsunoda, who replaced Liam Lawson after the opening two races.

Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas in the second phase, triggering red flags after he careered backwards across the gravel into the barriers.

The Frenchman took his time clambering out and was taken away in the medical car.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan qualified his Alpine 11th, his best session yet, and one place ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar.

Alex Albon failed to make it through the opening phase for the first time this season, the Williams driver qualifying only 16th.

Albon was then promoted to 15th when Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg had his lap deleted for exceeding track limits while already taking part in a second phase he was then excluded from.

Stewards said they had been informed of the violation too late to stop him progressing at Albon's expense.

Hadjar's teammate Lawson had another difficult evening and was only 17th.