Formidables Secure All India Bridge Championship Title

Formidables emerged victorious at the All India Bridge Championship, defeating Monica Jajoo to claim their fourth team title in a thrilling final held in Kolkata.

Key Points Formidables won the All India Bridge Championship team event for the fourth time.

The team defeated Monica Jajoo in the final match.

Formidables received a prize of Rs. 1,80,000 for their victory.

Aloke Kumar Sadhu and Samir Basak won the MP Pairs event at the championship.

Defending champions Formidables edged past Monica Jajoo in the final to clinch the team event title for the fourth time at the All India Bridge Championship here Sunday.

Formidables Team Composition

Formidables have Sumit Mukherjee, Kaustabh Nandi, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Kaustabh Milind Bendre, Sayantan Kushari and Sagnik Roy in their ranks.

Prize Money and Runners-Up

Formidables, who scored a total of 88.5 International Match points in the title clash, received a purse of Rs.1,80,000, while Monica Jajoo earned 78 points and pocked Rs.1,20,000 being the runners-up at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre here.

MP Pairs Event Winners

The MP Pairs event of the championship was won by the duo of Aloke Kumar Sadhu, scoring 730.8 Match Points (MPs), while Samir Basak and Sandip Datta finished second with 699.7 MPs.