Formidables Advance To All India Bridge Championship Semi-Finals

Defending champions Formidables delivered a dominant performance to storm into the semi-finals of the All India Bridge Championship, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.
Key Points
- Formidables displayed a dominant performance to reach the All India Bridge Championship semi-finals.
- Formidables defeated Bangur Cement in a decisive quarter-final match.
- Mavericks secured their spot in the semi-finals after a hard-fought victory against Slammers.
- Team Monica Jajoo advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Prime.
- Deepadhaar ousted Guns-N-Rose to secure their place in the semi-final round.
Defending champions Formidables put up a dominant show to outplay Bangur Cement and storm into the semi-finals of the All India Bridge Championship here on Saturday.
Key Matchups in the Bridge Championship Semi-Finals
Formidables will face Mavericks who fought hard to beat Slammers in another quarterfinal.
Team Monica Jajoo also made the last-four beating Prime and will face Deepadhaar who ousted Guns-N-Rose.