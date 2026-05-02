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Formidables Advance To All India Bridge Championship Semi-Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 02, 2026 18:19 IST

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Defending champions Formidables delivered a dominant performance to storm into the semi-finals of the All India Bridge Championship, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Key Points

  • Formidables displayed a dominant performance to reach the All India Bridge Championship semi-finals.
  • Formidables defeated Bangur Cement in a decisive quarter-final match.
  • Mavericks secured their spot in the semi-finals after a hard-fought victory against Slammers.
  • Team Monica Jajoo advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Prime.
  • Deepadhaar ousted Guns-N-Rose to secure their place in the semi-final round.

Defending champions Formidables put up a dominant show to outplay Bangur Cement and storm into the semi-finals of the All India Bridge Championship here on Saturday.

Key Matchups in the Bridge Championship Semi-Finals

Formidables will face Mavericks who fought hard to beat Slammers in another quarterfinal.

 

Team Monica Jajoo also made the last-four beating Prime and will face Deepadhaar who ousted Guns-N-Rose.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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