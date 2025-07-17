HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Former World No 2 Jabeur takes break from tennis!

Former World No 2 Jabeur takes break from tennis!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 17, 2025 21:00 IST

x

Ons Jabeur

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur retired from her first-round clash against Viktoriya Tomova at Wimbledon 2025 following a long medical timeout. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur is taking a break from competitive tennis, the 30-year-old said in a social media post on Thursday.

Tunisia's Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, has struggled with her form in recent months, failing to get past the third round of a major this year.

The two-time Wimbledon finalist's campaign came to a disappointing end at the All England Club last month as she retired from her first-round clash against Viktoriya Tomova, unable to continue after a long medical timeout.

The former World No.  2 suffers from asthma and experienced breathing difficulties at this year's Australian Open.

 

Jabeur, often called the 'minister of happiness' for her cheerful personality, said she was not feeling truly happy on the court.

"For the past two years, I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges. But deep down, I haven't truly felt happy on the court for some time now," she said in a statement.

"Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living."

Jabeur, married to former fencer Karim Kamoun, has also been open about her wish to start a family.

"Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love mean the world to me. I carry it with me always," she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Injury blow for India ahead of fourth Test!
Injury blow for India ahead of fourth Test!
Why India may be tempted to play Bumrah in 4th Test
Why India may be tempted to play Bumrah in 4th Test
ISL Crisis To Reduce Durand Cup's Appeal?
ISL Crisis To Reduce Durand Cup's Appeal?
Why Root feels Stokes is back to his best
Why Root feels Stokes is back to his best
Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection
Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

webstory image 2

10 Heartbreak Stories

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

WATCH: New Akash Missile Destroys Targets in Ladakh0:38

WATCH: New Akash Missile Destroys Targets in Ladakh

'WSJ seems to know more than any of us at Air India': Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar3:02

'WSJ seems to know more than any of us at Air India':...

All major ghats in Varanasi submerged as Ganga swells across UP0:48

All major ghats in Varanasi submerged as Ganga swells...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD