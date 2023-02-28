News
Former World No 1 welcomes baby girl

Former World No 1 welcomes baby girl

By Rediff Sports
February 28, 2023 23:39 IST
Angelique Kerber put out this sweet picture on her social media handles

IMAGE: Germany's Angelique Kerber put out this sweet picture on her social media handles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Angelique Kerber/Facebook

Former World No 1 Angelique Kerber shared some happy news on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to a baby girl last week.

 

‘Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined,’ she tweeted with a picture of her and her partner Franco Bianco holding their baby’s hand.

In August 2022, she announced her pregnancy. She opted out of the 2022 US Open and did not participate in the 2023 Australian Open owing to her pregnancy.

