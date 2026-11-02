Juan Carlos Ferrero to join Ben Shelton's coaching team

Former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero, renowned for coaching Carlos Alcaraz to multiple major titles, is set to join American tennis sensation Ben Shelton's coaching team from the 2027 season.

IMAGE: Juan Carlos Ferrero guided Carlos Alcaraz to six Grand Slam titles and 24 ATP Tour-level titles during their partnership from 2019 until December 2025. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Juan Carlos Ferrero, former coach of Carlos Alcaraz, will join Ben Shelton's coaching team.

Ferrero will work alongside Shelton's father, Bryan, starting from the 2027 season.

Shelton praised Ferrero's experience and winning mentality as a significant asset to his team.

Ferrero expressed excitement about working with Shelton, highlighting his talent, power, and character.

Shelton has had a successful year, winning titles in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart, and Montreal, and reaching the US Open final.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, who split with Carlos Alcaraz late last year, will join American Ben Shelton's coaching team ahead of the 2027 season, the former world number one said on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who helped Alcaraz capture six major titles, will join Shelton's father Bryan in the 24-year-old's team.

A New Coaching Partnership

"Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character. I'm very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter," Ferrero said.

Shelton won titles in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart and Montreal before reaching the US Open final this year. The World No 4 is currently preparing for the Paris Masters and season-ending ATP Finals this month. He will begin working with Ferrero during the close season.

Shelton's Perspective

"Juan Carlos is one of the great minds in tennis," Shelton said.

"His experience of winning at the highest level and developing champions will be a huge asset to our team."