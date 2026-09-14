Top Cueists To Compete At NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament

The high-profile NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament, featuring top Indian cueists like Sourav Kothari and a Rs five lakh prize purse, is set to captivate cue sports enthusiasts in New Delhi from September 26 to October 5.

Key Points The NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament will be held from September 26 to October 5 in New Delhi.

The high-profile cue sports event offers a substantial prize purse of Rs five lakh.

Former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari is among the top players participating.

Elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati and Kamal Chawla, along with women's players Vidya Pillai and Chitra Magimairaj, are also competing.

The tournament is expected to attract significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across India.

The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association, in association with the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), will organise the NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament from September 26 to October 5 at the NSCI Club here.

Top Cueists And Prize Money

The high-profile cue sports event, which will have several top players, including former world billiards campion Sourav Kothari, has a prize purse of Rs five lakh.

The other prominent players competing in the championship include elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati, the 8-Ball national champion, and Kamal Chawla, along with standout women's players such as Vidya Pillai and former national 8-Ball champion Chitra Magimairaj among others.

With top-tier prize money and premier talent set to compete, the tournament is expected to draw significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across the country, said Ravi K Tandon, secretary, Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association.