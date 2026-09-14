Top Cueists To Compete At NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament

The high-profile NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament, featuring top Indian cueists like Sourav Kothari and a Rs five lakh prize purse, is set to captivate cue sports enthusiasts in New Delhi from September 26 to October 5.
Key Points
- The NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament will be held from September 26 to October 5 in New Delhi.
- The high-profile cue sports event offers a substantial prize purse of Rs five lakh.
- Former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari is among the top players participating.
- Elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati and Kamal Chawla, along with women's players Vidya Pillai and Chitra Magimairaj, are also competing.
- The tournament is expected to attract significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across India.
The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association, in association with the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), will organise the NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament from September 26 to October 5 at the NSCI Club here.
Top Cueists And Prize Money
The high-profile cue sports event, which will have several top players, including former world billiards campion Sourav Kothari, has a prize purse of Rs five lakh.
The other prominent players competing in the championship include elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati, the 8-Ball national champion, and Kamal Chawla, along with standout women's players such as Vidya Pillai and former national 8-Ball champion Chitra Magimairaj among others.
With top-tier prize money and premier talent set to compete, the tournament is expected to draw significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across the country, said Ravi K Tandon, secretary, Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association.