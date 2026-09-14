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Top Cueists To Compete At NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 14, 2026 19:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The high-profile NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament, featuring top Indian cueists like Sourav Kothari and a Rs five lakh prize purse, is set to captivate cue sports enthusiasts in New Delhi from September 26 to October 5.

Key Points

  • The NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament will be held from September 26 to October 5 in New Delhi.
  • The high-profile cue sports event offers a substantial prize purse of Rs five lakh.
  • Former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari is among the top players participating.
  • Elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati and Kamal Chawla, along with women's players Vidya Pillai and Chitra Magimairaj, are also competing.
  • The tournament is expected to attract significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across India.

The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association, in association with the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), will organise the NSCI Open 8-Ball Pool Tournament from September 26 to October 5 at the NSCI Club here.

Top Cueists And Prize Money

The high-profile cue sports event, which will have several top players, including former world billiards campion Sourav Kothari, has a prize purse of Rs five lakh.

 

The other prominent players competing in the championship include elite men's stars Sundeep Gulati, the 8-Ball national champion, and Kamal Chawla, along with standout women's players such as Vidya Pillai and former national 8-Ball champion Chitra Magimairaj among others.

With top-tier prize money and premier talent set to compete, the tournament is expected to draw significant attention from the cue sports fraternity across the country, said Ravi K Tandon, secretary, Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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