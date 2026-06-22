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Ex-Wimbledon champion Vondrousova Banned For Four Years Over Doping Test Refusal

June 22, 2026 19:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a significant four-year suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for refusing an anti-doping test.

Marketa Vondrousova

IMAGE: Marketa Vondrousova has not competed since pulling out of the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova received a four-year ban from tennis.
  • The suspension was issued by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for refusing an anti-doping test.
  • Vondrousova declined to submit a sample during an out-of-competition test attempt in December.
  • Her appeal citing stress and mental health was rejected by the tribunal as lacking compelling justification.

Former Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year suspension for refusing an anti-doping test in December, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Monday.

Her suspension will end on June 21, 2030, when the two-time Grand Slam finalist from the Czech Republic will be 30 years old.

 

Details Of Vondrousova's Suspension

ITIA said in a statement Vondrousova did not submit a sample when notified by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at around 8 p.m. on December 3.

Vondrousova said during a hearing that stress, poor mental health and concerns for her safety had affected her decision making when she refused to submit a sample.

However, the tribunal concluded that the evidence offered "no compelling justification" for the test refusal, the ITIA added.

Former world number six Vondrousova has not competed since pulling out of the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury.

Source: REUTERS
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