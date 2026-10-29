Former Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy To Produce LA28 Olympics Ceremonies

Veteran Hollywood producer Kathleen Kennedy, known for her work with Lucasfilm and Amblin Entertainment, has been tapped to lead the highly anticipated opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.

IMAGE: Kathleen Kennedy co-founded Amblin Entertainment and produced iconic films like 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Jurassic Park'. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Kathleen Kennedy, a veteran Hollywood producer and former Lucasfilm president, will lead the production of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies.

Kennedy replaces Peter Rice as head of ceremonies and content for the Games.

She stepped down as president of Lucasfilm in January, a role she took after George Lucas sold the studio to Disney in 2012.

Kennedy co-founded Amblin Entertainment and produced iconic films like 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Jurassic Park'.

Kathleen Kennedy, a veteran Hollywood producer and the former president of "Star Wars" film studio Lucasfilm, will lead production of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles, organizers said on Wednesday.

A New Role for a Hollywood Icon

Kennedy was named head of ceremonies and content for the Games, replacing Peter Rice, who recently took a job at Netflix.

She stepped down as president of Lucasfilm in January.

Founder George Lucas had chosen her to lead the studio when he sold it to Disney in 2012.

A Legacy of Cinematic Achievements

Kennedy co-founded Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, whom she later married, and helped produce classic movies including "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List."

Kennedy said she and Marshall have attended nearly every Olympics since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

"Sport remains one of the great unifying experiences we share," she said in a statement.