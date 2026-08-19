Former national-level wrestler Amit Sheoran held after nearly two years on run in opium case

Former national-level wrestler Amit Sheoran, wanted since 2023 in an alleged opium smuggling case, was arrested in Delhi following a joint intelligence-led police operation.

IMAGE: Amit Sheoran was handed over to the Jharkhand Police for further judicial proceedings. Photograph: Screen Grab via ANI Videos/X

Key Points Former national-level wrestler Amit Sheoran was arrested in Delhi in connection with an alleged opium smuggling case registered in Ranchi.

Police allege Sheoran was a key receiver in a network supplying opium to wrestling training centres across Haryana and Delhi.

Sheoran had been declared a proclaimed offender in December 2023 and was arrested after Delhi and Jharkhand Police mounted a coordinated operation.

Amit Sheoran, a 31-year-old former national-level wrestler wanted in an alleged major opium smuggling case, has been arrested after being on the run since 2023, police said.

Sheoran, a bronze medallist at the 2013 National Cadet Wrestling Championship, was arrested near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station on Tuesday night following a joint operation by the Delhi and Jharkhand Police. He is a resident of Haryana's Rohtak district.

Sheoran was wanted in an NDPS case registered at Dhurwa (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi. Police allege that he sourced opium for supply to wrestling training centres, or akhadas, in Haryana and Delhi. He was later handed over to the Jharkhand Police for further legal proceedings.

He had been evading arrest since December 6, 2023, when a court declared him a proclaimed offender.

The case gained momentum after Jharkhand-based supplier Rajesh Nag was arrested in April 2023 with nearly 500 grams of opium. During questioning, Nag allegedly told investigators that his supplies were meant for wrestlers in North India and named Sheoran as a key receiver.

Police Allege Opium Supply Network Linked to Wrestling Centres

According to investigators, Sheoran also spoke about drug use among wrestlers. He told them that while training at Mehar Singh Akhada in Rohtak and Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, he had seen several wrestlers using opium to extend their training and practice hours.

Sheoran had competed successfully at the state and national levels and had hoped to join the Indian Railways. Police said his career took a different turn after an associate, Ranjeet, allegedly lured him into drug trafficking with the promise of quick money.

Joint Intelligence Operation Leads to Sheoran's Arrest

The breakthrough came after the Crime Branch received human intelligence about Sheoran's movements in the Ranibagh-Pitampura area, where he was expected to meet a relative.

On August 18, Delhi and Jharkhand Police teams set a trap near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station. Sheoran was identified by the investigating officer and arrested at around 10pm.

Police records show that Sheoran is currently facing six criminal cases. Before allegedly becoming involved in drug trafficking, he had worked as a bouncer at bars and nightclubs in Delhi.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch said the arrest was part of its wider crackdown on organised crime, involving increased technical surveillance and human intelligence to track offenders evading the judicial process.