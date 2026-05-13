Former Mohun Bagan President Swapan Sadhan Bose Dies At 79

Swapan Sadhan Bose, the influential former president of Mohun Bagan, has died, leaving behind a legacy of transformative leadership and significant contributions to Indian football.

Key Points Swapan Sadhan Bose, former Mohun Bagan president, passed away at 79 after a cardiac arrest.

Bose served Mohun Bagan for over three decades, contributing significantly to the club's modern era.

He played a crucial role in overcoming financial challenges and embracing corporate partnerships for Mohun Bagan.

Bose facilitated the signing of iconic foreign players like Chima Okorie, changing a century-old club rule.

He was instrumental in the merger of Mohun Bagan with ATK, marking a new chapter for the club.

Former Mohun Bagan President Swapan Sadhan Bose, fondly known as "Tutu Babu" in Kolkata's Maidan circles, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 79.

Bose is survived by his sons Srinjay and Soumik. Srinjay is the current Mohun Bagan secretary.

Bose's Impact on Mohun Bagan's Modern Era

Bose, one of the most influential figures in Indian football administration, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for multiple health complications. He died around 11.45pm on Tuesday, according to family sources.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Mohun Bagan club tent on Wednesday for fans and sports lovers to pay their last respects. The cremation will take place at 4.30pm later in the day.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Tutu Bose. He was the best father and grandfather one could ever have, a remarkable administrator, and the strongest pillar of support for everyone around him. A true banyan tree in our lives," his grandson Arinjoy Bose posted on Facebook.

Key Decisions and Achievements Under Bose's Leadership

Bose played a defining role in shaping Mohun Bagan in the modern era.

He served the club in various capacities for more than three decades, including as secretary and president, and became synonymous with the green-and-maroon club.

Under his leadership, Mohun Bagan overcame several financial and administrative challenges while also embracing transformative decisions, including the induction of foreign players and the club's corporate partnership era.

Signing of Chima Okorie and the ATK Merger

Signing of Nigerian striker Chima Okorie, who went on to become one of the most iconic foreign footballers to play in India, also took place under his administration. Okorie was poached from East Bengal. This was after Bose changed a 100-year-old club rule of hiring only Indian players.

Bose had risen to control Mohun Bagan after defeating seasoned administrator Dhiren De.

He also played a key role in the merger of Mohun Bagan with ATK (formerly Atletico de Kolkata), ushering in a new chapter in the club's history in 2020.