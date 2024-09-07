News
Former Liverpool skipper Yeats passes away

Former Liverpool skipper Yeats passes away

September 07, 2024 19:49 IST


Photograph: Kind courtesy Liverpool FC/X

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Yeats joined Liverpool from Scottish side Dundee United in 1961 and went on to captain the Merseyside giants for eight seasons. Only Steven Gerrard has skippered the side for more matches.

 

Ron Yeats

Yeats won the Football League First Division twice with Liverpool and was their first FA Cup-winning captain when they lifted the trophy in 1965.

He died on Friday night, having suffered from Alzheimer's disease recently, Liverpool said.

"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time," Liverpool said in a statement.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
