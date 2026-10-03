Rajeshwari lands key role in Asian Olympic body

Former Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari has been appointed as the South Asia representative to the prestigious Olympic Council of Asia's Athletes Committee, marking a significant step in her post-athletic career.

Key Points Former Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari has been appointed as the South Asia representative to the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) Athletes Committee.

Her nomination was directly approved by the OCA Executive Board, unlike other zonal positions which underwent elections.

Rajeshwari Kumari is a decorated athlete, having won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games and competed in the 2024 Olympics.

She follows in the footsteps of her father, Randhir Singh, a former OCA chief and International Olympic Committee member.

The appointment was officially announced during a press conference in Nagoya by OCA's Athletes' Department Manager.

Former Indian shooter Rajeshwari Kumari was on Saturday appointed as the South Asia representative in the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) Athletes Committee.

OCA Appointment Details

However, there was an election for the other three zonal positions on the OCA Athletes Committee with voting done from September 20 to October 2 in the ongoing Asian Games.

Rajeshwari's nomination was already approved by the Executive Board of the OCA. Elections were held for one repesentative each from West Asia (one female athlete), Central Asia (one male athlete), East Asia (one male athlete) and Southeast Asia (one female athlete).

In a statement on July 21, the OCA had said that there would be no voting for South Asia zone under a transitional arrangements approved by the Executive Board.

"No nomination is being sought for the South Asia Zone. In accordance with the transitional arrangements approved by the OCA Executive Board, the South Asia Zone already has an approved athlete representative from the NOC of India," the OCA statement had said.

On Saturday, OCA's Athletes' Department Manager Jamyang Namgyal welcomed Rajeshwari as one of the members of the continental body's athletes committe.

"We are also joined by Rajeshwari Kumari from India. She will represent the South Asia region. Her nomination was approved by the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia," she said during a press conference here.

The 34-year-old Rajeshwari won a women's trap team silver in the 2022 Asian Games in China. She also competed in the 2024 Olympics.

She is the daughter of late administrator Randhir Singh, the former OCA chief who also became an International Olympic Committee member after a successful career in shooting.