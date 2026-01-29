HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passes away

Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 29, 2026 18:55 IST

Michael Nobbs

IMAGE: Michael Nobbs took over the coaching of the Indian men's team in 2011 after it had failed to qualify for the Beijing Games in 2008. Photograph: Laxmi Negi/Rediff

  • Michael Nobbs earned 76 international caps for Australia between 1979 and 1985.
  • Nobbs was an integral part of the Australian teams that competed at the 1981 Hockey World Cup in Bombay and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • Under Nobbs, India finished last at the 2012 London Olympics, following which the Australian was sacked.

Former Australian hockey player Michael Nobbs, who coached the Indian men's team at the 2012 London Olympics, has died after a prolonged illness.

He was 72 years old and is survived by his wife Lee Capes, a former Australian women's international and daughter Kaitlin, who is a current Hockeyroos star.

"Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to Michael's family, friends, former teammates, players and all those whose lives and careers were shaped by his contribution to hockey. He will be remembered as a proud Kookaburra, a respected professional, and a servant of the sport," Hockey Australia said in a statement.

Nobbs represented Australia as a defender, playing across the half-back line and at fullback, and was renowned for his reliability, fitness and professionalism.

He earned 76 international caps for Australia between 1979 and 1985, scoring one goal, and was a member of one of the strongest eras in Australian men's hockey, said Hockey Australia on its website in its tribute.

Nobbs coached India at 2012 London Olympics

Nobbs was an integral part of the Australian teams that competed at the 1981 Hockey World Cup in Bombay and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. 

While part of a generation widely regarded as one of Australia's finest, he consistently held his place through hard work, discipline and trust earned from teammates and coaches, Hockey Australia said.

Nobbs took over the coaching of the Indian men's team in 2011 after it had failed to qualify for the Beijing Games in 2008. While India were brilliant in the qualifiers, the team finished last at the London extravaganza which also expedited the Australian coach's sacking.

Apart from India, Nobbs also coached Japan.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
