Rediff.com  » Sports » Former high jump World champion Freitag found dead in SA

Former high jump World champion Freitag found dead in SA

July 03, 2024 05:40 IST
Jacques Freitag

IMAGE: South Africa's Jacques Freitag celebrates clearing the bar in the high jump final at the 9th World Athletics Championships at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, August 25, 2003. Freitag won gold with a jump of 2.35 metres. Photograph: Gary Hershorn KM/Reuters

South African former high jump World champion Jacques Freitag has been found dead with gunshot wounds having been missing for two weeks, South African media reported on Tuesday.

According to Netwerk24, Freitag, 42, was found in the grass near a cemetery in Pretoria West, South Africa, and police are treating the case as murder.

 

He was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his mother's house with an unknown man late on June 17.

Freitag won World Championships at youth, junior, and senior levels.

He took gold in the high jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

He jumped a personal best 2.38 metres in 2005.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
