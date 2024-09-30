News
Home  » Sports » Former Cameroon star Eto'o banned by FIFA!

September 30, 2024 23:10 IST
IMAGE: President of the Cameroonian Football Federation and former professional footballer Samuel Eto'o speaks at the 74th FIFA CongressPhotograph: Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) chief Samuel Eto’o has been banned from attending the national team's matches for six months after violating FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, soccer's governing body said on Monday.

 

The former Barcelona striker has been president of Fecafoot since 2021 and will now be barred from all men’s and women’s games across various age groups.

"The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 September 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

Details regarding the incidents were not disclosed by FIFA's disciplinary committee. The statement said Eto’o was deemed guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play," as well as "misconduct" involving officials.

The ban follows a fine imposed on the 43-year-old by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) less than three months ago, stemming from an inquiry into purported breaches of its ethical and integrity standards.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
