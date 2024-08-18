News
'Forgot your uncle?' Geeta, Babita slam Vinesh

'Forgot your uncle?' Geeta, Babita slam Vinesh

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 18, 2024 14:48 IST
Vinesh Phogat

Photograph: ANI Photo

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartfelt social media post detailing her journey from childhood dreams to Olympic heartbreak took an unexpected turn when her cousins, Geeta and Babita Phogat, publicly expressed their disappointment.

The core of the disagreement centered on Vinesh's omission of her uncle, Mahavir Phogat, the iconic wrestling coach who played a pivotal role in shaping her career.

While Vinesh poured her heart out about the challenges she overcame and the support system that helped her rise, the absence of a mention of her uncle sparked a public feud.

Geeta and Babita, both accomplished wrestlers themselves, took to social media to voice their discontent, with veiled criticisms and pointed remarks.

 

They expressed their disappointment in veiled social media posts.

"The result of deeds is simple. Deceit gets deceit, if not today then tomorrow," Geeta wrote on 'X' in Hindi and re-posted several comments that questioned why Vinesh forgot to mention her uncle, who initiated her into the sport.

Geeta's husband Pawan Saroha, also a wrestler, reminded Vinesh about Mahavir.

"You have written very well but perhaps today you have forgotten your uncle Mahavir Phogat. Who started your wrestling career. May god give you pure wisdom," wrote Saroha.

"Every success is a defeat if the sole purpose is to bring everybody down," Babita wrote on 'X' on Saturday.

REDIFF SPORTS
