'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo

'It’s not just a chapter -- it’s history you’ve shaped. You're an icon to the entire world, not just Portugal. Portugal is in your heart, and you are in the hearts of the world'

IMAGE: Football stars paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after he announced his international retirement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football after a 23-year career with Portugal.

The decision was shared via a video message on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing his country since August 2003.

Football stars including Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Bruno Fernandes, and former teammate Pepe, along with clubs Al Nassr and Manchester United, paid emotional tributes to his legacy.

Ronaldo described the decision as emotional, signifying the end of his journey and passing on the iconic number 7 shirt.

Footballers and clubs, including Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Al Nassr and Manchester United, paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his announcement of retirement from international football, celebrating his illustrious career and lasting legacy with Portugal.

Ronaldo's Emotional Farewell To International Football

The Portuguese forward, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his 23-year-long career.

Ronaldo announced the end of his international football journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

Global Tributes Pour In For The Football Icon

After his retirement announcement, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes shared an Instagram story thanking Ronaldo for his inspiration, describing it as a privilege to have shared moments with his childhood idol while representing Portugal.

“Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to share great moments with our national team alongside my childhood idol,” Fernandes wrote in his Instagram story update.

Brazilian stars Neymar Jr. and Vinicius Jr. also reacted to Ronaldo's retirement post. Neymar called him a "Legend", while Vinicius wrote, "Forever number 1".

Ronaldo's current club in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr, described him as an icon whose influence extends beyond Portugal, saying that while a chapter had ended, more history remained to be written together at the club.

“It’s not just a chapter—it’s history you’ve shaped. You're an icon to the entire world, not just Portugal. Portugal is in your heart, and you are in the hearts of the world. A page has turned, but there is still history left for us to write together at your home.”

Former Portugal teammate Pepe also paid an emotional tribute, saying, "It was more than football. Thank you for everything, Cris".

Manchester United, where Ronaldo had two spells during his club career, congratulated him on his international career, writing, "Congratulations on an incredible international career".