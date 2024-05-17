News
Forbes' Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

May 17, 2024 12:49 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes magazine's list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career.

Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian football team Al-Nassr. Forbes said the 39-year-old soccer star's estimated total earnings were in the region of $260 million, an all-time high for a football player.

His on-field earnings amounted to $200 million while his off-field earnings were $60 million thanks to sponsorship deals where brands make use of his 629 million Instagram followers.

Twice Major winner Spanish golfer Jon Rahm moved up to second following his sensational switch to Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Rahm joined LIV Golf in December in a big-money move that sent shockwaves through the sport after media reports said the current world number five would be paid at least $300 million.

Apart from that guarantee, Rahm has earned $218 million and joins Ronaldo as the only two athletes to earn over $200 million.

Third on the list is record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who made a lucrative switch to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, helping the Argentine World Cup winner earn $135 million.

Forbes' Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World...

Forbes' list of highest paid athletes

 

Feature Presentation: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

