HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Football's first billionaire revealed!

Football's first billionaire revealed!

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 21:16 IST

x

Ronaldo's billionaire status places him among a rare group of athletes that includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods, and tennis player Roger Federer.

Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is valued at an estimated $1.4 billion. Photograph: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which has valued the Portugal great's net worth at an estimated $1.4 billion.

The 40-year-old striker's financial ascent comes after he signed a new contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr in June reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Bloomberg said that Ronaldo earned more than $550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023, supplemented by a decade-long Nike deal worth nearly $18 million annually, and lucrative endorsements with Armani, Castrol and others that added more than $175 million to his fortune.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in 2023 had already made him the highest-paid player in football history, with an annual salary of 177 million pounds ($237.52 million), plus bonuses and a reported 15% share in his Saudi Arabia club.

Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has earned more than $600 million in pre-tax salary during his career.

Ronaldo's billionaire status places him among a rare group of athletes that includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods, and tennis player Roger Federer.

Ronaldo suggested he is not considering retirement any time soon.

 

"I still have a passion for this," he said at the Portugal Football Globes gala on Tuesday. "My family says it's time to quit and they ask me why I want to score 1000 goals if I've already scored 900-something. But I don't think that way inside.

"I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team. Why not continue? I am sure that when I finish I will leave full because I gave everything of myself. I know I don't have many years left to play, but the few I have left, I have to enjoy them to the fullest."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

What's British PM Doing With Mumbai Footballers?
What's British PM Doing With Mumbai Footballers?
Abhishek Sharma Wears Asia Cup MVP Crown
Abhishek Sharma Wears Asia Cup MVP Crown
Sanju: 'Ready To Bat At No. 9 For India'
Sanju: 'Ready To Bat At No. 9 For India'
World Jr Badminton: India sweep past UAE to reach QF
World Jr Badminton: India sweep past UAE to reach QF
Vengsarkar's Legacy To Stand Tall At Wankhede!
Vengsarkar's Legacy To Stand Tall At Wankhede!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

webstory image 2

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 3

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

VIDEOS

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital0:46

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport3:14

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

UK PM Keir Starmer visits iconic Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai1:15

UK PM Keir Starmer visits iconic Yash Raj Films Studio in...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO