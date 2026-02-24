HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Footballer Saves Seagull Hit By Ball With CPR During Match In Turkey

Footballer Saves Seagull Hit By Ball With CPR During Match In Turkey

February 24, 2026 22:13 IST

In a remarkable act of sportsmanship, a Turkish footballer Gani Catan, heroically saved a seagull's life by administering CPR after it was struck by a ball during a match.

Istanbul Yurdum Spor captain Gani Catan

IMAGE: Istanbul Yurdum Spor captain Gani Catan rushed over and seeing that the bird was unresponsive, he began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and chest compressions in an attempt to revive it. Photograph: Screengrab via Istanbul Yurdum Spor/Instagram

Key Points

  • Footballer Gani Catan performed CPR on a seagull after it was struck by a ball during a match in Turkey.
  • The seagull was unresponsive until Catan administered CPR and chest compressions.
  • Despite his team finishing on the losing side, Catan stated that saving the seagull was more important than winning the championship.

A footballer's quick thinking brought a seagull back to life after the bird was struck by the ball during a match in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.

The incident occurred in the first half of the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final between Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar and Istanbul Yurdum Spor in Zeytinburnu.

 

Istanbul Yurdum Spor goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik cleared the ball up the pitch and it struck a seagull, sending it plummeting to the turf.

Team captain Gani Catan rushed over and seeing that the bird was unresponsive, he began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and chest compressions in an attempt to revive it.

The seagull responded and showed movement before Catan cradled it and rushed to the touchline to hand it over to medical staff.

"Our captain Gani Catan brought the seagull back to life thanks to the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) he performed on the field," the club said on Instagram.

Although Istanbul Yurdum Spor lost the game, Catan had no regrets.

"We missed out on the championship, but helping save a life is a good thing," he said. "This was more important than the championship."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
