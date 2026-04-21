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Home  » Sports » Footballer Alamara Djabi, 19, stable after being stabbed in Denmark

Footballer Alamara Djabi, 19, stable after being stabbed in Denmark

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April 21, 2026 18:57 IST

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Alamara Djabi

IMAGE: Alamara Djabi, a product of the Benfica academy, joined the Danish Superliga club in 2023 and has made two senior appearances. Photograph: Alamara Djabi/Instagram

Key Points

  • Djabi, who is from Guinea-Bissau, played one game this season for Midtjylland.
  • Djabi had two surgeries and is now in a stable condition after being woken from an induced coma.
  • The incident occurred over the weekend in Herning, the central Danish town where the club is based.

Midtjylland midfielder Alamara Djabi is in stable condition after being stabbed and seriously injured, the Danish top-flight club said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred over the weekend

in Herning, the central Danish town where the club is based, according to Midtjylland.

The 19-year-old, a product of the Benfica academy, joined the Danish Superliga club in 2023 and has made two senior appearances.

"Alamara Djabi was subsequently in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery," Midtjylland said in a statement.

"Since then, he has undergone another operation, and thanks to the professional efforts of the emergency responders and later the hospital staff, his condition is now stable.

"He has awakened from an induced coma and is doing well under the circumstances.

 

"FC Midtjylland is in close dialogue and cooperation with the authorities and is providing support to Alamara Djabi and his family."

Midtjylland sit second in Group A of the Danish Superliga, which they last won in 2024, two points behind AGF.

Source: REUTERS
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