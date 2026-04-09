Captain Donnarumma denies Italy players demanded bonus for World Cup qualification

'As captain, I never went to ask the Italian national team for a single euro.'

IMAGE: Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts after the 4-1 penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup 2026 qualification playoff final on March 31, 2026. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Key Points Gianluigi Donnarumma denied that Italy’s squad demanded financial incentives for World Cup qualification.

Italy missed a third straight World Cup after a playoff loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Donnarumma clarified that any rewards are customary gestures, not negotiated demands.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said he was hurt by reports claiming the national team's players had demanded a bonus if they qualified for this year’s World Cup.

Four-times champions Italy missed out on the finals for the the third consecutive time after losing 4-1 on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in last month’s playoff final.

"As captain, I never went to ask the Italian national team for a single euro,” Donnarumma told Sky Sports Italia.

"What the national team does, as always, in every competition, is give a gift to the players who qualify for a tournament.

"That was all there was to it, but nobody asked the federation for anything; our reward was getting to go to the World Cup."

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World Cup failure triggers turmoil across Italian football

Italy’s failure to qualify for the June 11 to July 19 tournament in North America resulted in Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina resigning amid political pressure and the country's former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stepping down as the team’s delegation chief.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso also left his position.

"We have to start afresh, move on," Donnarumma, 27, said.

"We have to bounce back; there are four years until the next World Cup, and in the meantime there are major competitions like the European Championship and the Nations League.

"Before thinking about the World Cup, we need to focus on these big tournaments in between and we need to start again strongly straight away."

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