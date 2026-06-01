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How Indian Fans Can Watch The 2026 FIFA World Cup Live

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 17:10 IST

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Indian football fans can rejoice as the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live in India, thanks to a new agreement between FIFA and Zee Entertainment.

Key Points

  • The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live in India on Zee Entertainment's Unite8 Sports network and Zee5 app.
  • The broadcast agreement covers major FIFA tournaments until 2034, including the 2030 World Cup and the 2027 Women's World Cup.
  • Zee will provide multi-language coverage to increase accessibility and fan engagement across India for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
  • The partnership includes coverage of 39 FIFA events, including men's, women's, and youth competitions.

In a big relief for the football fans in India, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live in the country as the world governing body and the 'Z' group on Monday reached an agreement just 10 days before the start of the showpiece on June 11.

The World Cup, to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, will be broadcast live on television by Zee Entertainment through their newly launched Unite8 Sports network, while live streaming will be available on Zee 5 app.

 

FIFA World Cup Broadcast Deal Details

The 2026 World Cup broadcast agreement was part of a deal that covers major FIFA tournaments to audiences in India until 2034. The tournaments include 2030 World Cup to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with special centenary celebration matches taking place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, 2027 Women's World Cup, among others.

"FIFA and 'Z' announce agreement to bring FIFA World Cup 2026 and major FIFA tournaments to audiences in India until 2034," a joint statement said.

Multi-Language Coverage For Indian Fans

"The partnership will see matches and related programming distributed across 'Z''s linear television channels (UNITE8 Sports) and digital platform (Zee 5), with multi-language coverage designed to increase accessibility and fan engagement across India, including for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Extensive FIFA Tournament Coverage

Under the partnership, 'Z' will deliver coverage of 39 FIFA events across this period, spanning men's, women's and youth competitions. These also include the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup, the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup, FIFA Futsal World Cups, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, alongside the flagship FIFA World Cup tournaments. The agreement also covers documentary content linked to these competitions.

"Through this agreement, FIFA aims to strengthen the visibility of its competitions in India -- led by the FIFA World Cup 2026 -- and connect with a growing and passionate football audience by leveraging 'Z''s established broadcast and digital ecosystem," said the statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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