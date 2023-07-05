Football Transfers: Man Utd secures Mount from Chelsea

Man Utd sign Mount from Chelsea on five-year deal

Manchester United have signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old England player, who came through Chelsea's academy and had a year left on his deal, has been signed by United for 55 million pounds ($69.88 million) plus five million in add-ons, according to reports in British media.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said in a statement.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here."

Mount made his debut in 2017, scoring 33 goals and registering 37 assists in 194 appearances in all competitions at Stamford Bridge while helping Chelsea clinch the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles.

"I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United," Mount added.

He would be Erik ten Hag's first signing of the close season as the Dutch manager seeks to strengthen his squad before United's return to the Champions League.

Barcelona sign defender Martinez from Bilbao

Barcelona have signed centre back Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao on a free transfer with the Spain international signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday.

Martinez leaves Bilbao after six seasons with the Basque club and Barcelona said they will set a 400 million euros ($435.68 million) release clause for the 32-year-old.

Martinez arrives with rich experience in LaLiga having made more than 350 appearances in the Spanish top flight with Athletic as well as Real Sociedad.

"Being strong in the air, a great ball carrier and defensively solid will improve Barca's backline even further, which will also have a left-footed player to call on," the club said in a statement.

"A veteran of many battles, Inigo Martinez is also known for his leadership and competitive nature."

Arsenal agree deal for West Ham midfielder Rice

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in a deal worth over 100 million pounds ($127 million), British media reported.

The 24-year-old England international had received permission to undergo a medical this week ahead of his move across London, the Guardian said.

The report added that West Ham had accepted an offer worth 100 million pounds plus 5 million in add-ons, with the guaranteed portion of the fee expected to be paid in three instalments over two years.

PSG sack Galtier despite Ligue 1 title win

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain parted ways with manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a tumultuous campaign under the Frenchman who had a year left on his contract.

Galtier had signed a two-year deal when he arrived at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022-23 season but despite guiding PSG to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, their failure in the Champions League came back to haunt him.

After the season ended, Galtier was also arrested for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination when he was at Nice following accusations by Julien Fournier, their former director of football.

Galtier, 56, denied making racist comments during his time as coach of Nice when a preliminary investigation into "discrimination based on alleged race or religion" was launched by the prosecution office in April.

"Paris St Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to terminate his contract as first-team coach," PSG said in a statement.

"The club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge & Bleu win a historic eleventh French championship title."

PSG's ninth league title in 11 years did little to instil faith in the former Nice manager after their meek exit in Europe where they were knocked out by Bayern Munich, with the French side losing both legs in the last 16 without scoring.

While PSG were unbeaten in all competitions in the first half of the season, they lost 10 times since the turn of the year, even losing three in a row in February amid growing fan discontent.