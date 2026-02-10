HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Football returns to Gaza scarred by war

Football returns to Gaza scarred by war

February 10, 2026 19:23 IST

IMAGE: Palestinians play football on a pitch, near buildings destroyed during the two-year Israeli offensive, in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jabalia Youth played against Al-Sadaqa in the Gaza Strip's first organised football tournament in more than two years.
  • Four months since a ceasefire ended major fighting in Gaza, there has been almost no reconstruction.
  • The former site of Gaza City's 9,000-seat Yarmouk Stadium, which Israeli forces levelled during the war and used as a detention centre, now houses displaced families in white tents.

On a worn-out five-a-side pitch in a wasteland of ruined buildings and rubble, Jabalia Youth took on Al-Sadaqa in the Gaza Strip's first organised football tournament in more than two years.

The match ended in a draw, as did a second fixture featuring Beit Hanoun vs Al-Shujaiya. But the spectators were hardly disappointed, cheering and shaking the chain-link fence next to the Palestine pitch in the ruins of Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district.

Boys climbed a broken concrete wall or peered through holes in the ruins to get a look. Someone was banging on a drum.

Youssef Jendiya, 21, one of the Jabalia Youth players from a part of Gaza largely depopulated and bulldozed by Israeli forces, described his feeling at being back on the pitch: "Confused. Happy, sad, joyful, happy."

"People search for water in the morning: food, bread. Life is a little difficult. But there is a little left of the day, when you can come and play soccer and express some of the joy inside you," he said.

"You come to the stadium missing many of your teammates... killed, injured, or those who travelled for treatment. So the joy is incomplete."

Four months since a ceasefire ended major fighting in Gaza, there has been almost no reconstruction. Israeli forces have ordered all residents out of nearly two-thirds of the strip, jamming more than two million people into a sliver of ruins along the coast, most in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

The former site of Gaza City's 9,000-seat Yarmouk Stadium, which Israeli forces levelled during the war and used as a detention centre, now houses displaced families in white tents, crowded in the brown dirt of what was once the pitch.

For this week's tournament the Football Association managed to clear the rubble from a collapsed wall off a half-sized pitch, put up a fence and sweep the debris off the old artificial turf.

By coming out, the teams were "delivering a message", said Amjad Abu Awda, 31, a player for Beit Hanoun. "That no matter what happened in terms of destruction and genocidal war, we continue with playing, and with life. Life must continue."

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
