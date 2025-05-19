PIX: Villarreal shock Barcelona; Napoli, Inter held

Villarreal stun champions Barcelona

IMAGE: Tajon Buchanan scores Villarreal's third goal against Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Villarreal fought back to shock Barcelona 3-2 on Sunday, handing the LaLiga champions their first league defeat since late December.



Having already secured the title after Thursday's 2-0 win at city rivals Espanyol gave them an unassailable lead over the competition with two games left to play, Sunday's match at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium was supposed to be a chance to celebrate and present the LaLiga trophy to their fans but Villarreal spoiled the party.



"I think Villarreal played a good game... but what matters is that we are champions," Barca's Fermin Lopez, who scored their second goal to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half, told DAZN before he joined his teammates in the trophy-lifting celebrations.



"I'm happy to have scored a goal, although it didn't help us to grab another win that we really wanted. However, the important thing is that we've won the league and that's it, we deserve it and let's keep the celebration going."

IMAGE: Barcelona's players celebrate with the LaLiga trophy after their match against Villarreal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Former Newcastle and Leicester forward Ayoze Perez opened the scoring for the visitors, finding the net from a counter-attack in the fourth minute.



Yet Barca's Lamine Yamal levelled in the 38th minute with a curling strike and Lopez gave them the lead with a shot from the edge of the box in first-half stoppage time.



However, Santi Comesana equalised five minutes after the break and Canadian Tajon Buchanan fired the winner from a Gerard Moreno cross in the 80th minute, a result that secured Villarreal a spot in the Champions League next season.



Ahead of the final weekend of the campaign, Champions Barca are top on 85 points, four ahead second-placed Real Madrid, with Atletico in third on 73 points. Athletic Bilbao, on 70 points, and Villarreal, on 67, complete LaLiga's top five, who will represent Spain in next season's Champions League.



Mbappe, Bellingham guide Real Madrid to victory

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Lucien Agoume of Sevilla. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored late in the second half to give a depleted Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Sevilla, who ended the game with nine men after straight red cards to Loic Bade and Isaac Romero.



With leaders Barcelona having already secured the title after Thursday's 2-0 win at city rivals Espanyol gave them an unassailable lead with two games left to play, Real entered the game missing several regular starters including Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.



Sevilla were a man down after 11 minutes when Bade held Mbappe to stop a quick counter-attack, with the referee considering it was a clear scoring opportunity for Real and flashing a straight red card at the French defender.



However, despite dominating possession, Real struggled to create many chances with Mbappe and Endrick missing clear opportunities before the break.



Sevilla had a second player sent off three minutes after the restart when halftime substitute Isaac Romero's unpleasant studs up tackle on Aurelien Tchouameni earned another straight red card.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's players celebrate after Jude Bellingham scored the second goal against Sevilla. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Five minutes after hitting the crossbar with a shot in the 70th minute, Mbappe finally managed to break the deadlock, slotting a low strike from outside the box just inside the right post.



In the 87th minute, 21-year-old Real Madrid academy forward Gonzalo Garcia crossed for Bellingham to tap in from close range to wrap up the win for the visitors.



Ahead of the final weekend of the season, Champions Barca have 85 points, four ahead second-placed Real Madrid, with Atletico Madrid in third on 73 points. Athletic Bilbao, on 70 points, and Villarreal, on 67, complete the top five, who will represent Spain next season in the Champions League.



Napoli's title hopes put on ice

IMAGE: Napoli's Philip Billing heads the ball as he evades the challenge from Parma's Mathias Lovik and Botond Balog. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Napoli's hopes of securing the Serie A title on Sunday had to be put on ice after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Parma, leaving the title race to be decided on the final day of the season next weekend.



With second-placed Inter Milan also playing out a 2-2 draw against Lazio in a simultaneous kickoff, Napoli will head into their final match against Cagliari with a one-point advantage.



A win for Napoli on Sunday would have secured them the title if Inter had lost to Lazio.



Napoli's best chance to break the deadlock came just after the half-hour mark, when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s volley struck the post.



Matteo Politano nearly put Napoli ahead in the second half as his cross grazed the top of the crossbar, while Scott McTominay's free kick was brilliantly saved by Parma keeper Zion Suzuki.



News broke in the 90th minute that Lazio had equalised against Inter, putting Napoli back in control of the title race.



But as Napoli pushed desperately for a winning goal, emotions boiled over and their manager Antonio Conte and his Parma counterpart Cristian Chivu were both shown red cards after an apparent heated exchange on the touch-line.



Due to the red card, Conte will be in the stands for the final match of the season.



As the match drew to a close, Napoli fans erupted in loud celebration upon hearing that Pedro had equalised for Lazio, snatching two points from Inter, with their cheers rising deep into stoppage time when David Neres was brought down by Parma’s Mathias Fjortoft Lovik, with the referee initially awarding a penalty.



However, after a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned due to an earlier foul from Napoli in the buildup.



After the match, Napoli keeper Alex Meret admitted that emotions ran high in the final minutes as the situation rapidly shifted from one event to another.



"The last minutes were a rollercoaster, I saw the bench with sad faces, then luckily Lazio equalised and we tried until the end to take the lead," he told reporters.



"We know how to endure and fight, and we must remember where we started from, which should fill us with pride."



Napoli will host Cagliari while Inter will travel to in-form Como in the title-deciding final round next Sunday. If the two teams end up with equal points, the title will be decided by a playoff.



"There are tough opponents, like Inter, who are having an excellent season, but we must give ourselves credit and we have been good at not giving up. Now there is one last match to face, and we will be ready," Meret said.



Inter held thrilling draw by Lazio

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck and Carlos Augusto react after their match against Lazio. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Inter Milan's title hopes were dealt a crushing blow when a late Pedro penalty earned Lazio a 2-2 draw at the San Siro on Sunday, to leave the Serie A champions one point behind Napoli going into the final game of the season.



With leaders Napoli held to a 0-0 draw by Parma, Inter missed the perfect opportunity to move into pole position at just the right time, but Yann Bisseck went from hero to villain, conceding the 90th-minute penalty after opening the scoring.



Inter are on 78 points and are away to Como on the final day with Napoli on 79, and they will host Cagliari. Should the sides finish level on points, the title will be decided by a playoff. Lazio are sixth on 65 points, two behind Juventus in fourth.



The first half was mostly played at a pace which made the game look like an end of season match with nothing riding on it rather than two sides with still very much to play for.



Federico Dimarco's first-time effort from the edge of the area, which was parried away by Lazio keeper Christos Mandas after half an hour, was the first shot on target, and Inter keeper Yann Sommer was called into action shortly before the break.

IMAGE: Pedro beats Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer to score Lazio's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Gustav Isaksen was sent through one-on-one but Sommer spread himself well to deny the Lazio striker, and it was Inter who took the lead on the stroke of halftime.



Dimarco had another effort blocked from a corner kick and when the ball fell to Bisseck he had time to control before smashing his shot into the roof of the net.



Lazio pushed forward after the interval, and had an excellent chance to level but Boulaye Dia sent the ball just wide from close range under pressure from Sommer and Bisseck.



Minutes later, Lazio equalised, with substitute Pedro firing home from the edge of the six-yard box from a Matias Vecino layoff in the 72nd minute.



Inter recovered and with 11 minutes left, Hakan Calhanoglu floated a free kick to the back post and Denzel Dumfries lost his marker to head in from close range.



It looked like a goal which could decide the Scudetto, but when Bisseck handled the ball late on, a VAR check resulted in the award of a penalty which Pedro converted.



Inter's never-say-die attitude looked like saving them once more but Marko Arnautovic scuffed a close-range shot in added time.



Arnautovic then had the ball in the net and Inter looked to have earned a dramatic win, but the goal was ruled out for offside, and the defending champions and Champions League finalists must now hope for another Napoli slip-up.



Juventus boost Champions League hopes

IMAGE: Juventus' players celebrate winning their match against Udinese. Photograph: Juventus FC/X

Juventus consolidated their hold on fourth spot in Serie A with a 2-0 win at home to Udinese on Sunday, keeping the hosts on track to secure Champions League football for next season.



The home side had the better of the first half but were unable to find an opener, with Randal Kolo Muani having a chipped effort saved and a Nicolas Gonzalez shot from distance was pushed onto the post by Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye.



Gonzalez put Juventus in front in the 61st minute, collecting a pass in the box from Kenan Yildiz and rifling his shot into the top corner, and Yildiz was the provider for Dusan Vlahovic to secure the win two minutes from time.



Igor Tudor's side go to relegation battlers Venezia on the final day of the season.



Juventus moved to 67 points, one ahead of AS Roma who beat AC Milan 3-1, with Lazio a point further behind after they held Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw.



Roma took the lead at the Stadio Olimpico from a corner kick in the third minute with Gianluca Mancini heading home and Milan were down to 10 men midway through the opening half when Santiago Gimenez was punished for an elbow on Mancini.



The hosts failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and Milan levelled six minutes from the break, with Joao Felix guiding his effort into the net after Mile Svilar had saved from Alex Jimenez.



Roma were back in front in the 58th minute, Leandro Paredes scoring direct from a free kick, the ball beating keeper Mike Maignan at his near post and Bryan Cristante netted from outside the area three minutes from time to wrap up the win.

Claudio Ranieri was emotional before the game, his last in charge of Roma at the Olimpico as the home crowd paid tribute to him with a choreographed display, and takes his side to Torino on the last day, hoping to overtake Juventus in the table.



That loss leaves Milan ninth in the table on 60 points and out of the hunt for a European place, which looks likely to spell the end of manager Sergio Conceicao's time in charge when the season ends.



Bologna, fresh from their Coppa Italia success, are out of the Champions League race after their 3-2 loss at Fiorentina left them eighth in the standings on 62 points.