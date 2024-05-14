PIX: Villa hold Liverpool in a thriller; Barcelona win

IMAGE: Jhon Duran celebrates scoring the winning goal for Aston Villa against Liverpool on Monday. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Colombian super-sub Jhon Duran scored two late goals as Aston Villa salvaged a 3-3 home draw with Liverpool in a Monday night thriller that left them on the cusp of a place in the Champions League next season.

A match that started with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez conceding a shocking own-goal after 62 seconds turned into a great escape, and near-win, as Duran came on to save the night with strikes in the 85th and 88th minutes.



Villa are now on 68 points with one game remaining, five clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two matches still to come but must beat title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday to stay in contention.

IMAGE: Liverpool's players celebrate after Cody Gakpo scored the second goal against Aston Villa. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Tottenham end their season at bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday, while Unai Emery's side play their last game at 12th placed Crystal Palace.



Liverpool were gifted the opener when Argentine international Martinez fumbled a tame Harvey Elliot cross, desperately clawing the ball across the line and into his own net.



It was the third own-goal Martinez has scored in the Premier League, more than any other goalkeeper in the competition's history.



Villa, who would have made sure of fourth place with a win, equalised 10 minutes later through Youri Tielemans on the Belgian's return from three matches out due to injury.



The joy was short-lived as Cody Gakpo made it 2-1 to the third-placed visitors in the 23rd, after a VAR check for offside, and Jarell Quansah then headed in off the post from a free kick for his first Premier League goal in the 48th.

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo scores Liverpool's second goal against Aston Villa. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Liverpool looked set for all three points in manager Juergen Klopp's penultimate match, a clash that could have ended with a far higher scoreline with both sets of fans disappointed by VAR and plenty of missed chances.



"We got a bit of luck. It's been a tough few weeks with lads coming back and playing through the pain barrier. This place got us going," Villa captain John McGinn told Sky Sports television.



"Big Jhon is a bit nuts at times, he's a nightmare to play against.



"There's some of us that have never been close to the Champions League in our life. The manager has a no-excuse mentality. People have written us off and we've floated under the radar. We'll have our Man City tops on tomorrow."



Diego Carlos missed a great chance for an equaliser for Villa while Ollie Watkins, who set up Tielemans goal with a pass from the byline, had the ball in the net in the first half but was ruled offside.



Elliot thought he had Liverpool's fourth but was also denied by the flag for offside and then Duran came on and changed the match.



The equaliser almost took him by surprise, the ball ricocheting off him with Alisson stranded.



"It got away from us. We played really good football. We were really good, played a lot of good stuff and caused a lot of problems," said Klopp, whose last game with Liverpool will be against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.



"They scored an equaliser and I don't even know how," added the German.



"We wanted to win the game. In the moment, when we gave away the 3-2, that was really tricky. That's it, that's the story of the game."



Emery saluted the home fans and celebrated a successful season.



"Even after we scored the two goals we had chances," said the Spaniard. "We are only thinking of us. We will prepare for our match on Sunday, everything is in our hands."



Barcelona reclaim second place





IMAGE: Barcelona's players celebrate after Lamine Yamal scored the first goal against Real Sociedad. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona reclaimed second place in LaLiga with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday courtesy of a Lamine Yamal first-half strike and a late Raphinha penalty.



Xavi Hernandez's side leapfrogged Girona to move on to 76 points, one clear of their Catalan rivals who dropped points in Friday's 2-2 draw at Alaves.



Real Madrid have already secured the league title, sitting on 90 points with three games left.



"There is still a long way to go. It will be a battle to the end. Girona are very strong," Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez told Movistar.



"It's in our hands now. I think the team is very good. Three valuable points. We had some mistakes in the first half. In the second half I think we could have finished it off earlier."



Yamal put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute when he coolly slotted home from Ilkay Gundogan's pass after a quick breakaway for his fifth LaLiga goal this season.



"It was an important game to regain second place and we have to try to make it a nine-point week," the 16-year-old Yamal said referring to the upcoming games.



"Real did very well in the first half but then we were able to improve. There was good feeling in the whole team."



Raphinha's penalty in stoppage time sealed victory for the hosts after a VAR review for handball, leaving the Basque side in seventh place with 54 points, one behind Real Betis in the last Europa League spot.



"Real always make it difficult for us. They are always very organised, aggressive, you don't create danger for them," Xavi told reporters. "It's an important victory for us. We played a good game in general."