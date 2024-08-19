Real Madrid held to a dull draw at Mallorca

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior clashes against Samu Costa of Mallorca during the LaLiga match at Son Moix Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, on Sunday. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Real Madrid got their LaLiga title defence off to a limp start as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, with Vedat Muriqi's second-half header cancelling out Rodrygo's early strike and spoiling Kylian Mbappe's eagerly awaited debut on Sunday.

Real's so-called "New Galacticos" with Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr headlining a stellar squad came crashing back to earth with a dreary performance at a raucous Son Moix.



Real Madrid started well and took the lead thanks to a fine curling strike by Brazilian forward Rodrygo assisted by a back-heeled pass from his countryman Vinicius Jr in the 13th minute.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's players celebrate after Rodrygo scored the goal against Mallorca. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

However, Mallorca started to create some chances in counter-attacks as a toothless Real grew frustrated, dominating possession but lacking ideas up front.



With Mbappe and Bellingham nowhere to be found, Vinicius was arguably Real's only weapon against a disciplined Mallorca defence. But the Brazilian ended up losing his cool and was taunted by the local fans every time he touched the ball.



The Son Moix stadium has been a tough place for Vinicius, who in February 2023 was racially abused by the local supporters there.



On Sunday, he had several heated exchanges with rivals and was reprimanded by the referee after staring into the stands as if daring fans to shout at him all the more.



Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made three fine saves to keep the visitor's lead, but there was nothing he could do to Muriqi powerful header from a corner in the 53rd minute that level for the locals.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy is shown a red card by referee Cesar Soto Grado. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Vinicius's struggles and Mallorca's equaliser frustrated Real thereafter. They only really threatened twice with similar moves by Mbappe, who sprinted up the left channel in counter-attacks but had his angled strikes denied by an inspired Dominik Greif in goal for Mallorca.



Real ended the match with 10-men after defender Ferland Mendy was shown a straight red for a sliding tackle deep into added time.



One day after a depleted Barca fought back to win 2-1 at Valencia despite missing several key starters, a star-studded Real Madrid laboured away to little avail, suggesting they may need to work harder than they thought to fit Mbappe into their squad.



Napoli stunned 3-0 by Verona in Serie A opener



Napoli's Serie A season kicked off in disastrous fashion on Sunday when they were overwhelmed 3-0 at Hellas Verona and lost star midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he collided with an opposing player.



Antonio Conte, in his first league match in charge of the 2023 champions, was forced to take off Kvaratskhelia just before halftime when the Georgian looked uncomfortable following the collision.



Napoli's problems deepened after the break when Dailon Livramento got in front of the defence after five minutes and slotted in a cross from close range to give the hosts the lead.



The nightmare continued for Napoli after 75 minutes when Daniel Mosquera received a through ball and calmly struck a right-footed shot in to double Verona's lead.



In stoppage time, Verona scored a third as Napoli's defence faltered, allowing Mosquera to tap in a close-range pass and complete his brace.



AS Roma started their campaign with a goalless stalemate at Cagliari, while city rivals Lazio got off to a flying start, winning 3-1 at home against newly promoted Venezia, despite an early scare with the visitors scoring after three minutes.