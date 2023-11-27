PIX: Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils

Rodrygo double powers Real to win

IMAGE: Rodrygo celebrates scoring Real Madrid's first goal against Cadiz during the LaLiga match at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz in LaLiga on Sunday to move provisionally top of the standings.



Carlo Ancelotti's side are now on 35 points, one clear of second-placed Girona who host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Atletico Madrid are third, having also played a game less than Real, level on 31 points with Barcelona, who slipped to fourth after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.



"It's an important moment in the season," Ancelotti told a news conference. "We have some very important games until Christmas. Today's game gives me a lot of confidence for the next matches.



"So far this season we have done very well, the team has always been competitive, we have won a lot of games.

IMAGE: Real Madrid top the table with 35 points, one clear of second-placed Girona. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

The injuries on international duty of France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr did not seem to affect Real, who went ahead after 14 minutes when Rodrygo cut into the area and fired a superb shot into the top right corner.



"Sometimes the difficulties can be an extra motivation and the players have understood that very well," Ancelotti said.



"All the injuries we have are of very important players, but we have managed well and the team has been very good on the pitch".



Brazilian winger Rodrygo got his second goal in the 64th minute with another fine shot after finding space in the box before Bellingham sealed the win 10 minutes later with his 11th league goal of the season.



"Rodrygo made the difference in today's game, he had a good game with a good attitude, we are happy," Real's Italian manager added.



"Bellingham is fine. His shoulder still hurts but he is playing with protection and he is fine. He played a very good game today," said Ancelotti referring to the England midfielder who missed his country's last two Euro 2024 qualifiers.



Real next host Italian champions Napoli in their Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants already assured of a spot in the knockout stages.



Juventus and Inter share spoils

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez scores Inter Milan's first goal past Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Juventus and Inter Milan's top-of-the-table Serie A encounter ended in a 1-1 draw after Inter's Lautaro Martinez cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's goal in Turin on Sunday.



In the 27th minute, Vlahovic broke the deadlock for Juve, receiving a pass inside the box from Federico Chiesa and calmly slotting it into the bottom corner.



Six minutes later, Inter equalised as Martinez made an intelligent run into the box, took control of a cross from Marcus Thuram, and fired an angled shot in at the near post.



The result keeps Inter at the top on 32 points and Juve second on 30 points after 13 matches each.



"It’s very difficult to score against Juve, especially when they have taken the lead," Inter manager Simone Inzaghi told DAZN.



"The team remained concentrated, we scored a great equaliser. We didn’t create a great deal in the second half, but against a strong Juve side who are deservedly second in the table, we will take the point."

IMAGE: Juventus' Federico Chiesa tries to get the ball past a few Inter Milan players. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Chiesa had the first chance of the match for Juve when he received the ball just inside the box only to fire his effort over the bar, and Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu then narrowly missed the target with a bold long-range strike.



The two sides probed in vain for vulnerabilities in their opponent's defences at the start of the second half, with play becoming increasingly fractious as they each struggled to break through the other's lines.



The stands erupted in boos when Inter sent on Juan Cuadrado, who joined the club in June after eight years at Juve, late on in the match.



"We conceded a very naive goal, especially as it was only a few minutes after our opener. Inter have already shown that when they have spaces to run into, it makes it easier for them," Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri said.



"Fortune favours the brave, so we had to be solid and aggressive. We are finding a better sense of balance than in the early games of the season.



"We must continue to improve, and a solid defence is very important."



Juve will next visit Monza on Friday while Inter will travel to face Benfica in a Champions League clash on Wednesday before visiting Napoli on Dec. 3.