HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Football PIX: Japan Stun Brazil In Epic Comeback!

Football PIX: Japan Stun Brazil In Epic Comeback!

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 20:39 IST

x

Japan's players celebrate

IMAGE: Japan's Shogo Taniguchi celebrates winning the football friendly match against Brazil at Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Japan staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat five-times World champions Brazil 3-2 in a friendly at a sold-out Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday, earning their first-ever win over the South Americans in 14 meetings.

The match was a tale of two halves, with Brazil dominating the opening 45 minutes before collapsing after the break.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime after goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli, the hosts capitalised on Brazilian defensive errors before Ayase Ueda's late header sealed a famous victory.

IMAGE: Ayase Ueda scores the winner for Japan in the 71st minute. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Takumi Minamino halved the deficit in the 52nd minute after Fabricio Bruno's misplaced pass allowed the forward to score from just inside the box.

Nine minutes later, Bruno's night worsened as he sliced an attempted clearance into his own net to level the match.

With the home crowd in full voice, Japan pressed for a winner. Two minutes after Ueda's header struck the crossbar, substitute Junya Ito provided the decisive moment, delivering a pinpoint corner in the 71st minute which Ueda met with a powerful header after beating defender Lucas Beraldo to the ball.

IMAGE: The dejected Brazil players after losing the match. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

"It was a blackout from everyone in our side in the second half. This is the highest level, if you fall to sleep in an entire half it can cost you a World Cup, a Copa America, an Olympic medal," captain Casemiro told Brazilian TV Globo.

"It's just unacceptable and we must learn from it because the World Cup is just a few months ahead of us. We have to take care of the details because they can cost you everything."

Brazil's early control came despite coach Carlo Ancelotti fielding a heavily rotated side compared to Friday's commanding 5-0 win over South Korea, keeping only midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes and forward Vinicius Jr.

IMAGE: Gabriel Martinelli scores the second goal for Brazil. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Guimaraes orchestrated proceedings in midfield and set up the opener in the 26th minute with a perfectly weighted through ball to right back Henrique, who beat the offside trap and slotted home.

Six minutes later, Martinelli doubled the lead with a composed finish after a clever lobbed pass from Lucas Paqueta, as Brazil's measured build-up play and high pressing left Japan chasing shadows.

 

However, Japan came out revitalised after the break and took advantage of Brazil's defensive errors, with a calamitous performance by defenders Bruno and Beraldo that could haunt them as they are fighting for a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad.

The victory marked Japan's first win against Brazil in 14 meetings, with the South Americans having previously won 11 of their 13 encounters. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gukesh, Erigaisi lead FIDE World Cup seeds
Gukesh, Erigaisi lead FIDE World Cup seeds
Justice Rao defers AIFF decision to SC
Justice Rao defers AIFF decision to SC
India sweats on Olympic, CWG bids as verdict nears
India sweats on Olympic, CWG bids as verdict nears
PIX: Sweden stunned at home, World Cup dream in ruins
PIX: Sweden stunned at home, World Cup dream in ruins
The 2nd smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup
The 2nd smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Forbidden Love Stories

webstory image 2

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the Attention!1:21

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the...

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape Accused0:54

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO