PIX: France beat Belgium; Italy down Israel

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele celebrates with teammates after scoring France's second goal against Belgium during the Nations League - League A Group 2 match - at the Groupama Stadium, in Lyon, on Monday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

France overcame a slow start to beat neighbours Belgium 2-0 on Monday as Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot drive handed them their first points of the Nations League campaign.



It was a positive response by the French, who changed eight of the starting team, including Kylian Mbappe, after being beaten 3-1 by Italy in Paris last Friday in their opening League A Group 2 fixture.



But they had to weather early attacks by the visitors before settling into a rhythm and imposing themselves on the contest.



"We were a little nervous at the start of the match, then we did a lot of good things collectively, individually too, with new players who didn't have the experience," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

IMAGE: France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and teammate William Saliba clash with Belgium's Lois Openda. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco acknowledged before the game that his side were too timid and wary of France when they lost 1-0 in the last 16 at the Euros in Duesseldorf 70 days ago.



They came out fighting this time, setting up chances for Lois Openda in a sparkling opening before France found their form.



Kolo Muani gave the hosts a 29th minute lead after Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels scooped a one-handed save from Dembele’s scuffed shot straight into the path of the Paris St Germain striker who fired home from close range.



Dembele always looked dangerous and got his reward in the 57th as he skipped sideways along the edge of the Belgium box before finding space to fire a superb shot past Casteels.



"People tell me I'm too generous and that I try to pass too much. I decided to try my luck," Dembele told French TF1 television. "This season I'm going to try my luck even more, to be more selfish."



Belgium hardly threatened until Charles De Ketelaere came on in the 69th minute and quickly got a shot on goal, followed soon after by a pair of tame efforts from skipper Kevin De Bruyne, who had a largely frustrating evening.



"The first 25 minutes and the last 25 minutes we played with the right mentality," Tedesco told reporters.



"Everything in between was not enough for me. Then you see that France are just a step ahead. Where we lost our patience, they stayed calm and hurt us a lot with their power."

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe tries to get the ball past Zeno Debast of Belgium. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Mbappe was brought on in the 67th along with Bradley Barcola, whose move to PSG from Olympique Lyonnais last season has not been forgotten and who was jeered by the locals.



Mbappe looked bright as he tried to add his name to the scoresheet, missing narrowly from a tight angle 10 minutes from time and having an effort saved by Casteels in the 86th minute.



Italy won the other Group A2 fixture 2-1 against Israel in Budapest on Monday to open up a three-point advantage. Belgium, who last Friday beat Israel 3-1, also in Hungary for security reasons, are level on three points with second-placed France.



Italy down Israel to maintain perfect record





IMAGE: Moise Kean celebrates scoring Italy's second goal against Israel with teammates. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Italy's Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean secured a 2-1 win over Israel on Monday as Luciano Spalletti's side maintained their perfect record to remain top of Nations League A Group 2.



Italy lead the standings on six points after they stunned France 3-1 in their opening game on Friday.



France are second on three points, level with third-placed Belgium whom they beat 2-0 in the group's other game while Israel are bottom without a point.



Frattesi gave Italy the lead before the break when he bundled the ball home with his chest from close range and Kean made it 2-0 from a rebound just after the hour mark.



Israel reduced the deficit in the 90th minute through Mohammed Abu Fani, who found the net from the edge of the box after the hosts, staging the game in Budapest, Hungary for security reasons, won a free kick.



Italy deservedly took the three points but often appeared shaky compared to their powerful performance at Parc des Princes.



Spalletti made five changes to the side that defeated France, with Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean starting up front in place of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mateo Retegui.



Italy were also without defender Riccardo Calafiori, who missed out with a calf strain.

IMAGE: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Frattesi, who was a doubt ahead of the clash, delivered quality throughout the game and opened the scoring for the Euro 2020 champions late in the first half, sending a Federico Dimarco pass into a bottom corner.



Israel goalkeeper Yoav Gerafi denied Frattesi from doubling the lead after the break, when defender Alessandro Bastoni played in the midfielder into the box and the 24-year-old attempted a low shot.



Frattesi, who also found the net in the win against France, remains the top scorer of Spalletti's Italy with six goals, after the Italian coach took over in August 2023.



Kean scored Italy's second in the 62nd minute after Gerafi dived to deny an effort by Giacomo Raspadori but did not manage to save the follow-up by Kean, who struck powerfully with first touch.



The second goal saw Italy start moving with much more confidence and they were close to adding a third but Sandro Tonali's low close-range strike was on the minimal offside.

Instead, Israel ensured a nervy ending when they pulled a goal back just before the final whistle as they continued to maintain a fair share of possession against their more experienced opponents.



Israel were defeated 3-1 by Belgium on Friday in their first-ever game in League A after they gained promotion to competition's top tier having won their League B group in 2022-23.