Home  » Sports » Football games postponed in Mexico after cartel leader's death sparks violence

Football games postponed in Mexico after cartel leader's death sparks violence

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 23, 2026 23:54 IST

Following the reported death of cartel leader "El Mencho," several soccer games in Mexico have been postponed due to widespread violence, raising concerns about safety and security in the region.

IMAGE: Members of the army patrol the perimeter of Palacio Nacional, following the killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho,' in a military operation, in Mexico City, on Sunday, February 23, 2026. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points

  • The violence erupted following a military operation and reports of the death of Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).
  • Despite the violence, the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco and the Merida Open women's tennis tournament are scheduled to proceed with security protocols.
  • Suspected cartel members blockaded highways and torched businesses in several states following reports of El Mencho's death, causing widespread disruption.

Four football matches in Mexico were postponed after violence flared near Guadalajara, one of the country’s host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the wake of a military operation on Sunday that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho", dead.

Oseguera, 59, mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after being injured in a special forces operation on Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state, according to the defense ministry.

 

The Mexican league said on its social media pages that two top-tier games scheduled for Sunday - Queretaro v FC Juarez in the men’s league and Chivas v America in the women's league - had been postponed indefinitely.

Two second division matches scheduled for Sunday were also called off, local media reported.

Sunday's women's match between Necaxa and Queretaro in Aguascalientes was suspended when players fled the pitch after hearing loud noises outside Estadio Victoria, which media reports described as gunshots.

The match later resumed, with Necaxa winning 2-1.

The Mexico national team is due to face Iceland on Wednesday in a friendly fixture at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco said the event would begin on Monday as scheduled under established security protocols.

The Merida Open women's tennis tournament is also scheduled to start from Monday.

Widespread Violence And Disruption

After reports of El Mencho's death, suspected cartel members blockaded highways with burning cars and torched businesses in more than half a dozen states. No civilian deaths were reported.

In Jalisco's popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, frightened tourists on social media described plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky from around the bay.

Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico and American Airlines suspended flights in the area.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
