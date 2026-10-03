Football Friendly: How Brazil Tamed India In Kolkata

Brazil's experimental squad, featuring standout performances from Samuel Lino and Estevao, delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over India in a football friendly, concluding their tour with a strong display.

IMAGE: Brazil's Estevao celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Brazil made eight changes to their starting XI, including new goal scorers Samuel Lino and Estevao, demonstrating squad depth.

Samuel Lino scored his first two goals for Brazil, contributing to the 4-0 victory.

Chelsea winger Estevao opened the scoring and assisted Pedro for Brazil's second goal.

India's initial defensive strategy against Vinicius Jr had some success, but they ultimately failed to convert their own chances.

The defeat extends India's winless streak to six matches, highlighting challenges for the 138th-ranked team.

Brazil made eight changes to the starting line-up before crushing India in their football friendly on Saturday. Samuel Lino scored his first two goals for Brazil as India's frantic effort to hold off the five-time world champions faded after a spirited start, allowing the visitors to cruise to a 4-0 win in a friendly on Saturday.

Brazil's Dominant Performance

Chelsea winger Estevao scored Brazil's first goal and assisted Pedro before Lino netted a second-half brace, helping Carlo Ancelotti's side conclude their tour of Australia and India with two wins and a draw. Ancelotti, who has experimented with the squad throughout the three friendlies, made eight changes from Tuesday's 4-2 win over Australia, retaining only Vinicius Jr, Danilo and Gabriel Bontempo.

India's Defensive Efforts and Missed Chances

IMAGE: India's Abhishek Singh Tekcham challenges Brazil's Vinicius Jr. Photograph: AIFF

India's strategy of leaving Vinicius unmarked on the left and trapping him offside had some early success as they combined their defenders with a low midfield to hold Brazil off, and targeted lone forward Manvir Singh with long balls. But Estevao delivered the breakthrough in the 28th minute, cutting in from the right to dispatch a left-footer at the near post, before setting up Brazil's second with a defence-splitting pass for Pedro to finish.

IMAGE: India's Sahal Abdul Samad vies with Brazil's Danilo. Photograph: AIFF

Pedro set up Samuel Lino for the third goal near the hour mark, before the 26-year-old Flamengo winger dribbled past two defenders to make it 4-0 just before fulltime, as the crowd of 51,000 at the Salt Lake Stadium cheered the visitors as vocally as their own country. India, ranked 138th in the world, were left ruing their missed chances as Manvir and Ryan Williams failed to net a consolation goal, extending their winless streak to six matches.