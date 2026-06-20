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AIFF Seeks Ministry, FIFA Nod For Name Change To FFB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho June 20, 2026 17:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has initiated a significant move to rebrand itself as the Football Federation of Bharat (FFB), a proposal that now awaits crucial approvals from the sports ministry and FIFA.

All India Football Federation

 

Key Points

  • The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has proposed changing its name to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB).
  • The proposal was accepted during a Special General Body Meeting held recently.
  • The name change requires official approval from the sports ministry and the world governing body, FIFA.
  • AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey confirmed that the process for seeking these approvals has commenced.
  • The move is inspired by similar name changes by football associations in countries like Turkiye and Czechia.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday decided to approach the sports ministry to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB) after a proposal to that effect was accepted during the Special General Body Meeting.

Process For AIFF Name Change

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey told PTI that the name change will happen only after a go ahead from the sports ministry. He said the national federation will also take approval from the world governing body, FIFA.

 

"This proposal (to change) will be sent to the sports ministry. It's a process and the process began today," Chaubey said.

"If the ministry does not approve, or if they have any other opinion, then there is no question. If the ministry approves, then we will bring to the general body. Then we will send to FIFA. That is the second part of this process.

"We need several approvals, FIFA's approval, the ministry's approval, but then you have to start from somewhere. So it is a start."

He cited examples of football associations of countries like Turkiye (new name of Turkey) and Czechia (Czech Republic) for the move to change AIFF's name.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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