News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Football coach's shoutout to PM Modi

Football coach's shoutout to PM Modi

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 26, 2023 23:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Igor Stimac

IMAGE: Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac. Photograph: Igor Stimac/Twitter

The Indian football community was elated on Wednesday as the sports ministry gave the green light to both the men's and women's teams to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.

The highly anticipated continental event is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, starting from September 23. Initially, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had hesitated to clear the football teams for the Games, citing their rankings not being among the top-8 in Asia. However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) appealed to the Sports Ministry, leading to this favorable decision.

 

Expressing his gratitude, national senior team head coach Igor Stimac, who had earlier sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, thanked the authorities for the clearance. He plans to use the upcoming King's Cup in Thailand to prepare the players for the Asian Games, believing in the potential of India's young talents.

With the FIFA rankings reflecting their progress, the Indian team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac has entered the sub-100 club once again after winning the SAFF Championship, where they played against Lebanon and Kuwait.

Kalyan Chaubey

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AIFF/Twitter

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey also hailed the momentous occasion, emphasizing the importance of this opportunity for Indian football. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs for their support and special compensation for Indian Football at the 19th Asian Games. The AIFF is optimistic about sending their first team to the Asian Games, led by the inspirational skipper, Sunil Chhetri.

This clearance has further fueled the recent rise of Indian football and is expected to boost the players' morale in all upcoming events. As Indian football continues to develop and grow, the sport's stakeholders are committed to nurturing and enhancing the ecosystem within the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Indian hockey targets Asian Games Gold, Paris Olympics
Indian hockey targets Asian Games Gold, Paris Olympics
Ukraine's Paris dilemma: To compete or not vs Russia?
Ukraine's Paris dilemma: To compete or not vs Russia?
Kohli, Rohit on the verge of milestone feats
Kohli, Rohit on the verge of milestone feats
2 killed in Bihar police firing as stir turns violent
2 killed in Bihar police firing as stir turns violent
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
Kohli, Rohit on the verge of milestone feats
Kohli, Rohit on the verge of milestone feats
Red alert in Mumbai, schools and colleges shut
Red alert in Mumbai, schools and colleges shut

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Indian football squads get green light for Asian Games

Indian football squads get green light for Asian Games

Women's World Cup PIX: Spain, Japan secure vital wins

Women's World Cup PIX: Spain, Japan secure vital wins

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances